Oscar the dog is looking for a new home in the Toronto area

Oscar is a 12-year-old dachshund with the sweetest, most sensitive heart. This charming senior boy has so much love to give and truly thrives in a calm, predictable environment. He’s gentle, observant, and deeply bonded to “his person.” Once he feels safe, his soft eyes and quiet affection will completely melt you.

Oscar absolutely adores cozy comforts. He seeks out lap time, especially when he’s feeling unsure about what’s happening around him. When he climbs onto a lap, it isn’t necessarily a grand declaration of “You’re my person!” – it’s often his way of gathering information and trying to feel safe. He will sit on just about anyone’s lap while he figures things out. Because of this, he needs someone calm and steady who won’t assume that lap time means instant trust or a fully formed bond. Even if he chooses your lap, it’s important to continue moving slowly, giving him space emotionally, and allowing trust to build naturally over time.

The best way to help Oscar feel secure is to focus on what consistently grounds him: his comfy bed and his favourite cozy spots around the house. When he knows he has safe places to retreat to, his confidence blossoms.

Oscar does have some specific needs that are important to understand. In a two-person household, he has shown a pattern of becoming uncomfortable when both people are sitting together on the couch or bed. While he does well with each person individually, sharing that close space with two people at once seems to make him uneasy, and he may show defensive behaviours toward one of them, often the less familiar or more intimidating presence.

Because of this, Oscar would likely do best in a single-person home where he can feel secure without navigating the dynamic of two people sharing close space. Even in a one-person household, his adopter will need to thoughtfully help him build confidence with things like having visitors over or learning that it’s okay to have a little separation from his person.

While the behavioural issues Oscar displays can be confusing or even difficult to understand – especially when first encountered – they come from a place of insecurity, not meanness. He needs someone who can move at a slow, compassionate pace and see past those moments. With patient training, thoughtful boundaries, and the steady support of his person, these behaviours can absolutely be addressed and improved. Oscar is not defined by his challenges; he’s a sensitive soul who needs the right guidance to feel safe.

Oscar

Breed: Mixed Breed, Small (under 24 lbs fully grown), Mix

Age: 12 years

Sex: Male

Size: M

Colour: Brown

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

For Toronto Humane Society’s complete adoption process, please click here to learn more about how you can make this companion, a forever friend!

About this column:

Each week we feature animals available for adoption from local shelters in the Toronto area with the hopes that our readers will assist in finding good homes for them. If you, or someone you know, has the resources to take care of one of these animals, please do get in touch with the appropriate shelter via the links provided.