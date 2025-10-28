Classy the dog is looking for a new home in the Toronto area

Classy is a bright, loving, and spirited girl who has so much to offer to the person ready to give her the time, guidance, and affection she deserves. She’s the kind of dog who throws her whole heart into everything she does – whether it’s zooming happily around the park, trotting proudly on her walks, or flopping over for belly rubs the moment she feels safe and relaxed.

On walks, Classy starts out full of enthusiasm, eager to get going and explore every scent along the way. Once she settles in, she shows how well she can focus and walk beautifully beside you. She’s very responsive to direction and loves working on her training – she’s shown great progress with commands like “sit” and “touch,” and truly enjoys little learning games that make her feel proud of herself. She listens well, especially when handled with calm confidence and kindness.

Classy has been making steady progress with her reactivity toward other dogs. With consistent training, she’s learning that walks can be enjoyable even when other dogs are nearby. She’s smart and eager to please, which makes her a wonderful candidate for continued positive reinforcement work.

After an active outing, Classy loves nothing more than quiet time with her person – long, gentle petting sessions, belly rubs, and affectionate snuggles are her favourite ways to unwind. Her sweet, trusting nature shines through once she feels comfortable, and her soft eyes and loving demeanour make her easy to fall for.

She’ll thrive with someone who can offer structure, patience, and plenty of time to connect through both activity and affection. With her intelligence, sensitivity, and joyful personality, Classy will make a loyal, fun, and deeply rewarding companion for someone who’s ready to keep helping her blossom into her best self.

Classy

Breed: Mixed Breed, Large (over 44 lbs fully grown), Mix

Age: 3 Years

Sex: Female

Size: L

Colour: Brindle / White

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

For Toronto Humane Society’s complete adoption process, please click here to learn more about how you can make this companion, a forever friend!

