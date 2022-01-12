“A Day In The Life” with writer and filmmaker, Nicole Rosas

For as long as I can remember, and we’ve been friends since we were seven years old, Nicole Rosas has loved the art of storytelling whether through film, television, theatre, or song. That’s why even after we graduated from the University of Toronto, and she settled into 9-5 life, she went back to study acting, filmmaking, screenwriting and songwriting.

The Covid-19 pandemic has been difficult, but she’s somehow refocused her attention and has some pretty cool projects in the works. I am really proud of the way Nicole Rosas has come through the pandemic with these amazing creative pursuits. She’s not just a dreamer, she puts things into motion. I think if there’s something to take from what she’s doing is that if you dream big enough, and work hard, the things meant for you will find you.

Written by Karen Devine Maxey – Childhood Friend

Nicole Rosas
(Photo by Denise Grant) My filmmaking career started in front of the camera as an actor. I
would take night classes at acting studios after finishing my day job, and this led me to travel to NYC
to study with Oscar-winner Melissa Leo. Frustrated with the lack of complex roles for women, I started
writing screenplays which led me to directing.
Nicole Rosas
My days start with a quick trip to my local Timmy’s to pick up a Double-Double.
I love to explore the forests in the northern part of the GTA. They take on distinctive
personalities through the seasons and become great places for brainstorming sessions and
daydreaming, the latter being an integral step in the creative process.
There is a healing quality to being in nature.
I take the long way home. I’ll have a curated soundtrack playing as I set out to explore new
locations for possible film projects. A lot of my ideas come to me as I’m driving, so you might find me
pulled off to the side of the road writing something in a notebook before the idea escapes me.
Keeping in touch with other storytellers during these trying times is important. You must find
your creative support system and hold onto it tightly. These artists will inspire and encourage you. Here I
am with Emily Schooley, another Canadian filmmaker who strongly believes in the importance of
bringing underrepresented voices to the screen. Note: This photo was taken pre-pandemic.
Nicole Rosas
Meetings are plentiful and digital! A part of my day may go to taking meetings with other
writers, producers, and film executives. Here’s a screenshot from a Zoom session with the producers
and screenwriters of the Clubhouse Horror Film Anthology.
Nicole Rosas
This picture was taken on set in 2017. We shot “Abnegation” in less than seven hours in a
gorgeous Victorian-era house in Toronto. I don’t know how we pulled it off in the time we had, but we
did! It ended up winning a Best Canadian Film award. I can’t wait to get back on set in 2022. But, for
now, I continue to study films. I’ll spend the bulk of my afternoon studying existing works before settling
in for an evening of writing.

 

Which ‘hood are you in?

I live in York Region, but I grew up in Etobicoke. A part of my heart will always be in the west end of Toronto.

What do you do?

Right now I’m working full-time as a writer and filmmaker, but I’ve worked for various industries in the fields of Training, Development, and Marketing.

What are you currently working on?

I’m currently working on a few film and book projects. We are going into pre-production on the Clubhouse Horror Film Anthology, produced by Josh Stolberg (Spiral, Jigsaw), Jed Shepherd (Host, Dashcam), Sebastien Bazile (Sinphony, By Dawn), Steve Barton (Allegoria, Terrifier 2), Alex Noyer (Sound of Violence), Michael Galvan (Still), and David McInerney (MaCro Mgt). Along with 12 other international screenwriters who won the Clubhouse Horror Film Anthology contest, we’re making a movie! I’m so excited to share this experience with this incredible team.

I’ve also written a novella which will be included in a paranormal women’s fiction book anthology led by New York Times Best Selling author, Mandy M Roth. My novella, Eternal, will be released in a box set in February 2022.

Where can we find your work?

My 2018 short film “Abnegation” is available on Amazon. You can also pre-order the “Aged to Perfection” paranormal women’s fiction book anthology on Amazon. I like to post updates on my Twitter. Be sure to keep in touch!

 

 

