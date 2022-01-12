“A Day In The Life” with writer and filmmaker, Nicole Rosas

For as long as I can remember, and we’ve been friends since we were seven years old, Nicole Rosas has loved the art of storytelling whether through film, television, theatre, or song. That’s why even after we graduated from the University of Toronto, and she settled into 9-5 life, she went back to study acting, filmmaking, screenwriting and songwriting.

The Covid-19 pandemic has been difficult, but she’s somehow refocused her attention and has some pretty cool projects in the works. I am really proud of the way Nicole Rosas has come through the pandemic with these amazing creative pursuits. She’s not just a dreamer, she puts things into motion. I think if there’s something to take from what she’s doing is that if you dream big enough, and work hard, the things meant for you will find you.

Written by Karen Devine Maxey – Childhood Friend

Which ‘hood are you in?

I live in York Region, but I grew up in Etobicoke. A part of my heart will always be in the west end of Toronto.

What do you do?

Right now I’m working full-time as a writer and filmmaker, but I’ve worked for various industries in the fields of Training, Development, and Marketing.

What are you currently working on?

I’m currently working on a few film and book projects. We are going into pre-production on the Clubhouse Horror Film Anthology, produced by Josh Stolberg (Spiral, Jigsaw), Jed Shepherd (Host, Dashcam), Sebastien Bazile (Sinphony, By Dawn), Steve Barton (Allegoria, Terrifier 2), Alex Noyer (Sound of Violence), Michael Galvan (Still), and David McInerney (MaCro Mgt). Along with 12 other international screenwriters who won the Clubhouse Horror Film Anthology contest, we’re making a movie! I’m so excited to share this experience with this incredible team.

I’ve also written a novella which will be included in a paranormal women’s fiction book anthology led by New York Times Best Selling author, Mandy M Roth. My novella, Eternal, will be released in a box set in February 2022.

Where can we find your work?

My 2018 short film “Abnegation” is available on Amazon. You can also pre-order the “Aged to Perfection” paranormal women’s fiction book anthology on Amazon. I like to post updates on my Twitter. Be sure to keep in touch!