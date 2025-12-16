Squishy the dog is looking for a new home in the Toronto area

Squishy is an energetic, bouncy young dog who’s still learning about the world and how to navigate it calmly, but beneath all that enthusiasm is a heart full of sweetness and potential. He’s the kind of dog who lights up when he sees a friend, wiggling with joy and ready to play. Every outing is an adventure for Squishy, and he approaches life with the wide-eyed excitement of a puppy seeing everything for the first time.

Squishy’s playful spirit is infectious. He’s jumpy and mouthy when he gets overexcited, but it’s never mean-spirited-he just has so much energy and doesn’t quite know what to do with it yet. With exercise, structure, and training, this exuberant boy will shine. He’s already shown how eager he is to connect with people-he enjoys being read to, responds to a soothing voice, and happily takes treats once he’s feeling calm.

Squishy will thrive with someone who can give him the time, patience, and positive reinforcement he needs to learn good leash skills and channel his enthusiasm into fun, productive ways. Underneath his high energy is a sweet, affectionate dog who just wants to belong and be understood. With guidance and love, Squishy will grow from a whirlwind of excitement into a loyal, joyful companion ready to share life’s adventures.

Squishy

Breed: Mixed Breed, Large (over 44 lbs fully grown), Mix

Age: 2 years

Sex: Male

Size: L

Colour: White / Brown

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

For Toronto Humane Society’s complete adoption process, please click here to learn more about how you can make this companion, a forever friend!

