For 25 years, Denise Bebenek, Founder and President of the Meagan Bebenek Foundation, has transformed personal tragedy into a global movement of hope and action. Inspired by the life of her daughter Meagan, who died of a brain tumour at just five years old, Bebenek has led the foundation in funding groundbreaking paediatric brain tumour research, advocating for greater awareness, and providing meaningful support to families facing the unimaginable. Through initiatives like the annual HUG event and their upcoming 25th anniversary Night of Discovery at Toronto’s iconic El Mocambo, the organization continues its mission to ensure no child or family faces this journey alone.

Describe your charity/non-profit/volunteer work in a few sentences.

Meagan Bebenek Foundation was born from love and built on hope with a vision of a world where no children or their families suffer from a brain tumour. For 25 years, we have walked hand in hand with thousands of children and families around the world, turning heartbreak into action and grief into purpose.

Together, as a community bound by compassion, we have fueled groundbreaking research and gathered in our powerful HUG event—where arms stretch wide in love, remembrance, and solidarity. It is in these moments, standing together, that we see the true power of hope to change the future.

What problem does it aim to solve?

Paediatric brain tumours are the leading cause of cancer-related death in children. We aim to change that by funding innovative, high-impact research and by providing meaningful support for families navigating the unimaginable. We also work to raise awareness and advocate for more research investment so that children everywhere have the chance to survive and thrive.

When did you start/join it?

I founded the organization in 2001, inspired by the life and legacy of my daughter, Meagan.

What made you want to get involved?

This is deeply personal. After losing Meagan to a brain tumour at just five years old, I knew I had to turn my grief into action. I wanted to ensure that no parent or family would have to endure what my family went through. That commitment has fueled every step of this journey over the past 25 years.

What was the situation like when you started?

When we began, paediatric brain tumour research was severely underfunded, and families often felt isolated and unsupported. Awareness was low, and there was little collaboration between researchers globally.

How has it changed since?

Over the past 25 years, we’ve helped fund dozens of research projects, fostering breakthroughs in diagnosis, treatment, and survivorship. Through our annual HUG event, thousands of people from across Canada and beyond have joined hands—literally and figuratively—to show families they are not alone. We’ve built a global community united in hope and action, and we’ve seen the research landscape shift toward greater collaboration and innovation.

What more needs to be done?

While we’ve made incredible progress, there is still no cure for paediatric brain tumours, and far too many children’s lives are cut short. For those who do survive, current treatments often come with devastating long-term side effects that can impact every aspect of a child’s life. We need sustained, large-scale investment in research to discover safer, more effective therapies, better access to cutting-edge treatments, and ongoing support for families throughout their journey.

Our 25th anniversary goal—to fund 25 new research projects at $25,000 each—is one way we are driving that change forward.

How can our readers help?

Join us. Whether by donating, sponsoring a research project, attending an event, or spreading the word, every action counts. When you support us, you are giving hope to children and families worldwide and directly contributing to life-saving advancements.

Do you have any events coming up?

Yes! Our 25th anniversary celebrations kicked off with the Night of Discovery on September 25, 2025, at Toronto’s iconic El Mocambo. It was an evening of inspiration, entertainment, and impact, launching our year-long campaign to fund 25 research projects.

In May 2026, we’ll gather for our landmark HUG event, continuing a tradition that has touched thousands of lives.

Where can we follow you?

Website | Instagram | Facebook

PAY IT FORWARD: What is an awesome local charity that you love?

SickKids Foundation will always hold a special place in my heart. It is where Meagan was treated and where so much of our journey began. Today, it is also a recipient of our research funding, helping to drive the innovations that are improving outcomes for children with brain tumours. Their unwavering commitment to excellence and discovery inspires us and aligns perfectly with our mission to ensure every child has the best possible chance at life.