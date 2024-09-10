Peter Andrews, Coordinator of Volunteer Activities, has been leading the Toronto Welsh Male Voice Choir for about 10 years, a music therapy program for dementia patients at Toronto Rehabilitation Hospital on University Avenue. This initiative aims to provide musical stimulation to enhance the well-being of patients suffering from dementia. The program began when Andrews and his group sought opportunities to sing in therapeutic settings, inspired by a member who is a psychiatrist. Initially, patients lacked the stimulation that a live performance from a group of six men could provide. Although the transient nature of patient stays makes it challenging to measure long-term impact, staff members appreciate any form of music therapy. The Toronto Welsh Choir, to which the volunteer group belongs, will perform in Aurora on September 28 to inaugurate the new community square. For more information, visit their website.

Describe your charity/non-profit/volunteer work in a few sentences.

We volunteer our time for a music therapy program for dementia patients at Toronto Rehabilitation Hospital on University Avenue.

What problem does it aim to solve?

This program hopes to provide some musical stimulation for those suffering from dementia.

When did you start/join it?

I have been running this program for about 10 years.

What made you want to get involved?

We were looking for opportunities to sing in therapy situations in the community. One of our members, Ray Freebury, is a practising psychiatrist who had a colleague in charge of the dementia ward. Their discussions led to our volunteering our skills at the Rehab Hospital.

What was the situation like when you started?

They didn’t get quite the stimulation that six men singing can provide.

How has it changed since?

It’s difficult to answer since the patients are not long-term residents; most stay only a few months at a time.

What more needs to be done?

I think that staff would accept any and all music therapy for their patients.

Do you have any events coming up?

The Toronto Welsh Male Voice Choir have a singing engagement in Aurora on September 28th to open their new community square.

Where can we follow you?

