Five Minutes With: Toronto-based Musician Vivienne Wilder

Vivienne Wilder is a Toronto-based singer/songwriter and bassist whose music channels raw vulnerability, defiant resilience, and fleeting beauty through an alt-rock lens. Classically trained but forged in the neon glow of dive bars and restless touring circuits, her songs fuse confessional lyricism with a sharp-edged emotional intensity, delivered through a voice that swings effortlessly between haunting fragility and blistering ferocity.

Born in Regina, Saskatchewan, Vivienne grew up in an obsessively musical household—her father was a classical bassist, and her mother a singer. She began violin lessons at age three, piano at four, and later followed her father’s path to upright and electric bass. By the time she was a teenager, she was performing professionally in string quartets and had become a sought-after player in jazz ensembles and alongside local singer-songwriters. She won a full-time chair in the Regina Symphony Orchestra and became a member of the National Youth Orchestra before heading east to complete a Bachelor’s Degree in classical performance on bass at the University of Toronto.

After graduating, Vivienne Wilder transitioned into life as a freelance bassist, touring extensively across North America. A brief stint living in Austin, Texas from 2011-2012 encouraged her to focus on songwriting, and after returning to Toronto, she released her debut eponymous folk EP in 2012. Five years later came Waking Up The Dinosaurs (2017), a rock album recorded with her five-piece band The Vice Presidents, who enjoyed a longtime residency at Toronto’s beloved TRANZAC venue.

Her follow-up EP, postromantic (2020), released by Fallen Tree Records, showcased her ability to balance stark vulnerability with lush arrangements. In 2022, her second full-length album, I Don’t Believe, was recorded mostly live, offering a raw, unfiltered chapter in her discography. Its standout single, “Ricky,” led to an invitation to perform on The Trailer Park Boys’ podcast, solidifying her growing reputation for sharp songwriting and magnetic presence.

Name:

Vivienne Wilder

Genre:

Alternative, Postpunk, Singer-songwriter

Founded:

2012

# of Albums:

2 LPs, 2 EPs, and a 3rd LP coming out in April 2025

Latest Album:

I Don’t Believe

Latest Single:

Sex Machine

Latest Video:

Favourite musician growing up:

Björk or the Who or Beethoven

Favourite musician now:

PJ Harvey. She was incredible at History last September.

Guilty pleasure song:

‘Florida Kilos’ by Lana Del Rey

Live show ritual:

Dousing myself with copious amounts of lavender essential oil.

Favourite local musician:

Too many to name names!

EP or LP?

LP

Early bird or night owl?

Crepuscular duck

Road or studio?

Bedroom studio. But getting to travel and play music is an incredible thing.

Any shows or albums coming up?

My newest album, ‘Terrible Human’ is coming out on April 23rd and we’re playing a release show in the back room of the Cameron House on April 25th.

Where can we follow you?

Instagram | Facebook | TikTok | Youtube

***

Rapid Fire Local Questions:

What is your favourite local restaurant?

Queen Supermarket at the corner of Jameson because of their excellent selection of spices and also, I don’t eat out.

What is your favourite street in your city and why?

St. Clair West, specifically the Italian portion where they’ve installed speakers that play random music on the street.

What is your favourite park in your city and why?

The Dufferin Mall because of the ambience and wildlife.

What is your favourite music venue in your city?

The Tranzac

What is your favourite music store in your city?

I’m sorry, but Long & McQuade because their rental situation is ridiculously helpful.