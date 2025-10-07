Priscilla the dog is looking for a new home in the Toronto area

Priscilla is such a cutie and just the sweetest girl. She has a curious spirit, a love for treats and has already shown herself to be an affectionate and eager-to-please dog! She always gets excited to see our volunteers and will greet them with her whole body wagging, eager for some attention and maybe a tasty snack or two.

On walks, Priscilla is excited to explore and does well when walked at her pace. While she’s confident enough to explore quieter areas, she can get a little spooked by busy or high-traffic zones, but she settles down quickly once she’s in a calmer environment. She’s a quick learner, and she comes right to you when called, especially if there’s a treat involved.

Priscilla really enjoys spending time outside, whether walking, playing or simply people-watching. She just enjoys being in the moment! When it’s time to head back, she’s easy to return back home and will happily go back inside for a good petting session.

Priscilla is a friendly and sweet-natured dog who thrives on companionship. She will need a patient family that can continue to build her confidence and help her adjust to her new routine at her own pace. She will soon blossom into the loving, loyal companion she’s meant to be. Come say hi to Priscilla today!

Priscilla

Breed: Mastiff, Mix

Age: 5 Years 9 Months

Sex: Female

Size: L

Colour: Tan

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

