Lyle the dog is looking for a new home in the Toronto area

Lyle is a 2-year-old black mouth cur mix with the perfect balance of energy and affection! He’s a spirited, smart, and playful pup who thrives on activity, parkour-type adventures, and showing off his tricks- both new and old. With his love for toys, treats, and a good challenge, Lyle is eager to learn, making him a fantastic candidate for agility training or any interactive activity you can think of!

When he’s not busy exploring or playing, Lyle loves to wind down with cuddles and relaxation time. His friendly, people-loving personality makes him an absolute joy to have around, and he would be thrilled to have a backyard to call his own – a place to chase, play, and spend quality time with his favourite humans.

If you’re active, love training, and are ready to give Lyle the loving, playful home he deserves, he could be your perfect match!

Lyle

Breed: Shepherd, Mix

Age: 2 Years 4 Months

Sex: Male

Size: L

Colour: Red

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

For Toronto Humane Society’s complete adoption process, please click here to learn more about how you can make this companion, a forever friend!

