Charitable Choices: Michelle Dagnino of the Jane/Finch Centre

The Jane/Finch Centre focuses on poverty reduction through resident engagement, capacity building, and anti-oppression. For over 45 years, this multi-service organization has been dedicated to building the health and well-being of the Jane and Finch community through collaboration with residents, leaders, and partners. The organization offers a wide array of programs and services to address local issues, ranging from early childhood development and financial empowerment to settlement services and mental health supports. Their innovative Write Us Off campaign aims to combat bias and advocate for the vibrant community of Jane-Finch. We got to speak to their Executive Director Michelle Dagnino, who has been at the helm since 2012, to find out more.

Describe your charity/non-profit/volunteer work in a few sentences.

The Jane/Finch Centre is a multi-service, community-based organization with a strong focus on poverty reduction through resident engagement, capacity building and anti-oppression. We have a long history of innovation and response to community needs and priorities. For over 45 years, the organization has been strategically building the health and well-being of Jane and Finch in collaboration with residents, community leaders, community groups, organizations and partners from within the local community and beyond.

What problem does it aim to solve?

At our agency, we focus on the local issues affecting residents in the Black Creek and Jane-Finch area. We offer a wide range of programs and services that are created in direct response to community needs and priorities. Everything we do—from programs and projects to advocacy initiatives—is shaped by ongoing conversations with residents, community analysis, and collaboration. Some of the key areas we address include early childhood development through our EarlyON Centre, financial empowerment, settlement services for newcomers, youth and seniors programming, and mental health and wellbeing supports.

When did you start/join it?

I started in 2012, but I had been a long-time member of the Black Creek community before then.

What made you want to get involved?

The agency’s long history of supporting the neighbourhood’s needs and the multi-service nature of the work appealed to my interest and desire to see community impact in action.

How has it changed since?

Since I started, the agency has continued to grow significantly. We’ve expanded our programs and services to meet a wider range of needs in the community, and we’ve also gotten more creative and innovative in how we fundraise and sustain our work. Beyond that, we’ve worked hard to increase our presence, not just here in Jane-Finch but also in the broader Toronto community, which helps us build stronger networks and create more impact.

What more needs to be done?

There’s always more to do as community needs evolve, and we work hard to adapt. Right now, funding is one of our biggest priorities—it’s what keeps us going and allows us to provide essential services to our community. We’re also focused on expanding capacity-building opportunities and creating programs that address the systemic gaps in social services in this area. This includes ensuring people have access to culturally relevant and tailored supports that truly meet their needs.

How can our readers help?

There are many ways people can support. A financial contribution is always impactful, as it directly sustains our programs and services. Following us on social media is another great way to stay informed about our work and discover opportunities to get involved in specific projects or events. Spreading the word about what we do also makes a big difference. When more people understand what’s happening in Jane-Finch—the systemic challenges, but also the vibrancy and positive initiatives within the community—it helps shift the narrative. Supporting our work not only raises awareness but also strengthens Jane-Finch as a vital part of a thriving Toronto.

Do you have any events coming up?

Our Write Us Off campaign (website and YouTube)! We are flipping the narrative around how people think about the Jane and Finch community, and asking people and businesses to take our anti-bias training to learn more about the vibrant nature of our community. Visit writeusoff.ca for more info.

Where can we follow you?

Website | Instagram | Facebook | LinkedIn

PAY IT FORWARD: What is an awesome local charity that you love?

Social Planning Toronto! Social Planning Toronto has spent over 60 years providing critical social research and reporting, community capacity building and engagement, and evidence-based advocacy for Toronto and its communities. You can learn more about them here.