Marcel Zierfuss, CEO and Co-Founder of Good Comfort Homecare, is revolutionizing the homecare industry with a mission to provide care rooted in comfort, dignity, and empowerment. Inspired by a deeply personal caregiving journey, Zierfuss created Good Comfort to simplify the complexities of homecare and offer holistic, personalized services that prioritize connection and compassion. Serving communities across Ontario, the company provides everything from in-home support to wellness services, transforming lives and ensuring that families can focus on what truly matters: quality time with their loved ones.

What is your business called, and what does it do?

Our business is called Good Comfort Homecare, and we believe in delivering care the way it should be—rooted in comfort, dignity, and empowerment. Care that comes with peace of mind.

At Good Comfort, we do more than provide homecare—we are transforming it. As a one-stop care company, we simplify the complexities, alleviate the stress, and ease the worry that often accompanies caregiving. Our mission is to enhance the lives of our clients and their families through personalized, compassionate care.

From in-home support and accessible transportation to premium care products and wellness services, everything we offer is thoughtfully designed to address the unique needs of each client and their loved ones. What began as a small, dedicated team has flourished into a network of skilled PSWs, Nurses, Therapists, and Wellness Experts, proudly serving communities across Ontario—from the GTA to the Georgian Triangle.

Despite our growth, we remain deeply committed to our founding purpose: delivering innovative, individualized care that truly transforms lives. At Good Comfort, we aren’t just a care provider—we’re a trusted partner through life’s most challenging times. With us, every client and family is seen, supported, and valued.

What made you want to do this work?

Good Comfort was born out of a deeply personal experience with my wife, Jane, while caring for her father over the course of seven years. We were thrust into the world of homecare overnight, with no roadmap and no one to guide us through the complexities of the care journey. Those years were filled with sleepless nights, anxiety, and stress as we struggled to find the support and care he truly needed.

What struck us the most was how homecare was delivered with little care. We knew there had to be a better way. That realization sparked our mission to transform homecare: to bring genuine care back into homecare.

We wanted to create something that would ease the burden for others, helping families navigate their own care journeys with compassion, dignity, and support. It’s often said that the simple act of caring is heroic. We couldn’t agree more. Good Comfort exists to make that heroism possible for families, ensuring no one has to face the challenges of caregiving alone.

What problem did you want to solve with the business?

We wanted to simplify the complex and overwhelming process of caring for loved ones, whether at home, in residences, or hospitals, by bringing all aspects of care under one roof. The care journey involves so many moving parts—coordinating care, transportation to appointments or the hospital, and providing essential products like rollators, beds, wheelchairs, and safety bars. In addition to that, wellness services like occupational therapy, nutrition, registered massage, and foot care can quickly become unmanageable for families.

At Good Comfort, we take care of it all so our clients can focus on what truly matters: spending quality time with their loved ones.

We also wanted to address the often-overlooked importance of caregiver-client compatibility. That’s why we carefully match our care partners—our Good Comfort caregivers—with clients based on personality, skills, language, and culture, ensuring a seamless and supportive relationship.

Our goal is to alleviate the stress and burden of caregiving while providing compassionate, personalized, and high-touch care.

Who are your clientele/demographics?

Our clientele includes anyone in need of care, regardless of age or situation. While the majority of our clients are 60+, we also serve individuals requiring short-term care, such as those recovering from surgery, undergoing cancer treatment, or healing from an injury.

We’re also here for individuals who live alone without family nearby and need companion care—whether it’s help running errands, ensuring medications are taken properly, or simply having someone to provide support and connection.

At Good Comfort, our focus is on meeting the unique needs of every client, no matter their age or circumstance, with compassion and personalized care.

How does your business make money? How does it work?

At Good Comfort, we provide personalized care services tailored to each client’s unique needs. It all begins with a conversation to assess the individual’s care requirements.

From there, we create a customized plan that includes care matching, scheduling, and identifying any care products or services needed, such as mobility aids or wellness support.

Our revenue comes from offering these comprehensive care services, whether it’s in-home support, transportation, care products, or wellness services. What sets us apart is our holistic and integrated approach—we handle every detail so families can focus on spending time with their loved ones.

Our dedicated care team ensures a seamless experience, building meaningful connections with our clients at every step. This personal touch is at the heart of how we operate and why families trust us with their care journey.

Where in the city can we find your profession?

Good Comfort has grown from a small, passionate team into a network of skilled PSWs, Nurses, Therapists, and Wellness Experts across Ontario. While we’re not tied to a single location, our services are available across communities in Ontario, including the Greater Toronto Area and the Georgian Triangle.

We bring personalized care directly to our clients—whether at home, in residences, or in hospitals—ensuring accessibility and convenience. Wherever you are in these regions, Good Comfort is committed to providing compassionate, innovative care tailored to your needs.

What is the best question a prospective customer could ask a member of your profession when comparing services? Give the answer as well.

Question: What makes Good Comfort different from a traditional care agency?

Answer: At Good Comfort, we’re more than just a care agency—we’re a one-stop care company with a holistic and integrated approach to homecare. Unlike traditional agencies that may only provide a caregiver, we take care of every aspect of the care journey.

This includes not only matching clients with a compatible care partner but also coordinating transportation, arranging for essential care products like mobility aids, and offering wellness services such as occupational therapy, nutrition, and massage. We ensure every detail is managed so families can focus on spending quality time with their loved ones, knowing that all their needs are covered.

Our goal is to alleviate the stress of caregiving by offering a seamless, compassionate, and comprehensive home care that truly makes a difference.

What is the best part about what you do? What is the worst part?

The best part of our work is the incredible connections we build with diverse, inspiring individuals. Every person we care for has a unique story, a wealth of wisdom, and life experiences to share. Providing care is an honour, and we deeply value the relationships we form—it’s what makes this work so fulfilling.

The hardest part, without question, is saying goodbye to the people we’ve cared for. While it’s a natural part of life, it never gets easier. Our connections run deep, and we truly think of our clients as part of the Good Comfort family. Their memories and stories stay with us, reminding us of the profound impact this work has on everyone involved.

Where can we follow you?

