Espurr the cat is looking for a new home in the Toronto area

Espurr, named after the charming psychic-type Pokémon known for its big ears and gentle nature, embodies quiet strength and resilience. Once a stray, she navigated the challenges of shelter life, waiting for a place where she could truly thrive. Now at EHS, this young domestic shorthair is slowly building her confidence, revealing a sweet and affectionate side when she feels safe. Though naturally timid, she enjoys gentle pets and soft chin scratches. She would flourish in a calm home with a feline friend and an experienced adopter who understands her shy nature. With patience and love, Espurr will evolve into the perfect companion—apply to adopt her today!

If you have any questions about Espurr or the adoption process, please contact cats@etobicokehumanesociety.com

Espurr

Breed: Domestic Shorthair/Mix

Age: 1 year

Gender: Female

Size: Small

Colour: Brown/Black

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

Declawed: No

Housetrained: Yes

For Etobicoke Humane Society’s complete adoption process, please click here to learn more about how you can make this companion, a forever friend!

