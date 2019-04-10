CBC Music Festival unveils lineup for 2019

The country’s largest all-Canadian music festival returns for the seventh year to Echo Beach in Toronto on Saturday, May 25 with a great line up of performers! The organizers the CBC Music Festival has released the list of talent that will be at the family-friendly music fest.

Headliner Alvvays, as well as acts Stars, Rhye, Cœur de pirate, Buffy Sainte-Marie, Charlotte Cardin and Exco Levi will be on the Mainstage.

q stage returns with performers Peach Pit, Hubert Lenoir, The Courtneys, Emmanuel Jal and the 2019 CBC Searchlight winner Shopé.

New this year will be the JUNO 365 stage featuring award nominees across many genres including Elisapie, Nuela Charles, Samantha Martin & Delta Sugar and JUNO Award winner Laila Biali.

The popular family -friendly CBC Kids Zone is back to offer up kiddies hands on activities, crafts and entertainment all day long.

Tickets go on sale to the public on April 12 at 10 am. Two kiddies 12 years old and under get in free with any adult ticket holder.

For more info visit cbcmusic.ca/festival.