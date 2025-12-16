Supernatural is Toronto’s Newest Wellness and Longevity Space

Supernatural is a first-of-its-kind health, wellness, and longevity concept that recently opened in Yorkville. What is it? Well, think of it as somewhere you can go for science-backed personal optimization. It’s not exactly a spa or clinic. It’s more like an immersive wellness space that offers well-researched biohacking, medical aesthetics and a wide range of therapies all in one space. Created for those interested in a more proactive and high-performance way of living.

Here you can find services including cryotherapy, Hyperbaric oxygen therapy, PEMF, IV drips, access to naturopaths, longevity experts, RE:SET (definitely a must-try), along side PRP and fat-freezing treatments in an aesthetically soothing space.

Intrigued? I definitely was, as I’ve been learning and exploring biohacking over the past couple of years. I visited to try an introductory circuit and had a chance to chat with founder John Kozman — Toronto-based health performance expert, recently to learn more!

We’ve been noticing a shift towards wellness and longevity-focused treatments. What have you noticed in the past 5-10 years in this city in terms of what consumers are looking for? But you also don’t call it a treatment but rather a frequency. It sounds so woo-woo. Can you tell us more?

John: Over the past decade, we have seen a clear shift toward people wanting to feel better, think clearly and manage stress in a proactive, science-informed way. In Toronto especially, people are becoming more educated and curious about longevity, recovery and nervous system health, and they are looking for tools that help them function at a higher level day to day.

One thing that surprises many guests is how much of modern wellness is actually rooted in frequencies. Our bodies operate on electrical and biochemical signals, and many evidence-based technologies tap into that. Red light therapy uses specific wavelengths to influence cellular energy. PEMF uses electromagnetic pulses to support recovery. Ultrasound uses sound frequencies for tissue stimulation. Even something as simple as breathwork changes the frequency of your heart rate and brainwave patterns. RE:SET is part of that same family of frequency-based modalities, using sound, vibration and light to guide the nervous system into a more regulated state.

These kinds of tools were once available mainly to professional athletes and the very wealthy. Our goal at Supernatural is to make them accessible to everyone, so people can explore what helps them feel and function at their best, no matter where they are starting from.

We’re not always necessarily wanting to appear younger but rather, live healthier and longer. What should people know?

John: A big part of Supernatural’s philosophy is that longevity isn’t about chasing youth — it’s about feeling good, functioning well, and having the energy to live the life you want now – and later. Healthcare often intervenes only once something is wrong, but our approach is proactive and inside-out. Through diagnostics, science-backed therapies, and personalized protocols, we help people recover faster, sharpen their clarity, and build long-term vitality. It’s not about getting younger, it’s about ageing later.

Super age vs chronological age – can you explain what that means?

John: Super age refers to your biological age rather than the number of years you have lived. It reflects how well your body is actually functioning at a cellular and metabolic level. Some people age more slowly and maintain strong physical and biological health because of long term lifestyle habits like regular exercise, consistent sleep, low stress, healthy nutrition, not smoking and generally living a longevity-focused lifestyle.

The encouraging part is that your Super Age is not fixed. You can improve it at any time by adopting healthier routines. Many of the technologies and services at Supernatural support this process. Cryotherapy, RE:SET Frequency Therapy, Red Light and hormone therapy can all enhance wellbeing, daily function and measurable biological markers of ageing. With the right inputs, it is entirely possible to be 50 years old chronologically and have a biological age closer to your 20s.

The introduction program is the ideal place to start anyone coming to Supernatural for the first time. What makes it different?

John: Our Introduction Program is designed to give every new guest a clear, accessible starting point, and it is intentionally structured to showcase how quickly people can feel a difference. We typically recommend beginning with our First Time Protocol, which includes our signature Supercharge Circuit. This circuit combines Cryotherapy, Red Light Therapy and RE:SET Frequency Therapy, followed by a session of Pulsed Electromagnetic Field Therapy. All of these technologies work by stimulating the body’s natural repair, recovery and balancing systems, helping you restore energy, reduce stress and improve overall function.

RE:SET is very unique – it definitely felt transformative. After experiencing it, I felt focused and energized. It also felt very meditative for me. The staff mentioned it’s currently the only one in Canada. Can you tell us more?

John: RE:SET is one of our signature experiences because it delivers a level of calm, clarity and nervous system regulation that people usually only reach through deep meditation. It is the first technology of its kind in Canada and was developed by our partner Dave Sorbara, with a team in Los Angeles. The platform blends sound, vibration and light to guide the body into a more balanced state, influencing brainwave activity and vagal tone in a way that supports sleep, mood and stress relief. For many guests, it works as a shortcut to meditation, especially if they find it difficult to quiet their mind on their own — and it often becomes one of the most transformative parts of their visit.

Other than the targeted programs, what else is being offered here? We snuck a peek into the studio and can’t wait for that!

John: Supernatural offers a full spectrum of inner wellness and regenerative skin experiences that extend far beyond our targeted programs. On the inner side, guests can access cryotherapy, one of Canada’s only multi-person oxygen chambers, IV therapies, red light therapy, contrast therapy, PEMF, NAD+ optimisation, peptide therapy, lymphatic and compression treatments and advanced biomarker and metabolic testing.

For outer wellbeing, we offer 3D skin analysis, high-tech skin regeneration, PRP, Botox and biostimulators, EMSculpt NEO muscle toning, fat freezing, non-surgical ultrasound face lifts and a curated wellness marketplace.

A highlight of the space is The Portal, our immersive studio built around vibroacoustic sound, therapeutic light and projection-mapped visuals. It will host experiential classes, social gatherings and community sessions, offering fresh takes on meditation, breathwork, sound baths and even Tai Chi. We expect it to become one of the most unique and inspiring parts of the Supernatural experience.

What else should we know about Supernatural?

John: Supernatural is Canada’s first advanced longevity destination, built to offer a fully integrated, science-backed and personalized approach to how people look, feel and function. It is not a spa or a clinic; it represents a new category altogether: Healthcare 3.0. Everything begins with cellular health and nervous system optimization, and we meet people exactly where they are in their wellness journey.

The space is intentionally approachable. You can walk in and try a single service, pick up a product or choose a membership to make Supernatural part of your weekly wellness routine, complementing and enhancing your gym or movement practice. With flexible memberships or pay-as-you-go, high-performance wellness becomes more accessible.

At its core, Supernatural is a place for people who want to take control of their health, understand their bodies more deeply, and ultimately become their Superbeing.

There is an impressive menu of therapies and services to choose from. Start with the First-Time Protocol to explore a range of experiences. Then, you can select a different circuit or stack your own to suit your needs. You won’t need to do anything special, and no need to bring any change of clothes, although you’ll want to dress comfortably. They will also provide you with loose towel coverups for therapies that require less like the cryotherapy and the Light Therapy pods.

Supernatural is located at 55 Avenue Road inside Yorkville Village, Toronto. For more information on what they offer, visit their site here.