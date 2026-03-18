“A Day in the Life” with: Artist Emilia Strilchuk

Emilia Strilchuk is someone who puts an incredible amount of heart into everything they create. She’s a queer, disabled Ukrainian comic artist and writer who blends autobiography, fantasy, and horror.

Emilia first caught wider attention with her powerful self-published autobiographical graphic novel Be Yourself! Oh, Not Like That, self-published and crowdfunded in 2024. The book shares her experience growing up undiagnosed autistic and the complicated journey of learning to accept herself after years of feeling like she never quite fit the expectations around her. It’s honest, vulnerable, and surprisingly funny in moments, which is very much like Emilia herself. In 2025, the book was nominated for a Doug Wright Award for Best Small-Press Book, and in 2026, she was nominated for two Zelda Awards: Best Graphic Novel Non-Fiction and Emerging Trailblazer.

Outside of drawing, Emilia is someone who genuinely cares about helping other artists and readers feel less alone. She often speaks on panels about mental health, disability, and storytelling, and she brings the same compassion to her community that she brings to her comics.

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Which ’hood are you in?

I’m currently based in Guelph, but Toronto still feels like a second home to me. I lived there for about five years and still spend a lot of time in the city. One of my favourite things to do is sit by the lakeshore and sketch. I also love meeting up with friends, visiting comic shops, and attending comic conventions and arts festivals around Toronto whenever I can.

What do you do?

I’m a comic artist and writer. Most of my work explores themes of neurodiversity, mental health, identity, and resilience. I also have a Bachelor’s degree in Psychology. In addition to making comics, I’m a keynote speaker and panellist, and I’m passionate about and often speak about topics like autism, disability, mental health, and getting started in comics.

What are you currently working on?

Right now, I’m working on Oriana: The Forgotten Deities, a fantasy comic inspired by Slavic mythology that reimagines old folklore in a modern setting. The first issue is set to release in June 2026. I’m also working on A Little Unsteady: A Journey with POTS, a semi-autobiographical comic about living with Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome and navigating invisible chronic illnesses. That project received support from the Ontario Arts Council!

Where can we find your work?

The best place to find my work is on my website. There you can find my books, original artwork for sale, blog posts, and free resources I’ve created for comic artists and creators. I’m also active on Instagram and Bluesky, where I share artwork, behind-the-scenes progress, and updates on upcoming projects and convention appearances, such as the upcoming Toronto Comicon on March 20 to 22 at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre.