Ramone Russell on MLB The Show 26: New Career Paths, Gameplay Systems and Global Baseball

For more than two decades, the MLB The Show franchise has set the standard for realistic baseball simulation. Developed by San Diego Studio and published under the banner of Major League Baseball, the series has steadily evolved from a niche sports title into one of the most detailed sports simulations in gaming.

With the launch of MLB The Show 26 on March 17 (with early access beginning March 13), the development team is pushing that realism even further while trying to keep the game accessible to players who may not be hardcore baseball strategists.

Speaking with the Toronto Guardian ahead of launch, Ramone Russell — who leads Product Development, Communications and Brand Strategy for the series — explained that balancing realism with fun remains one of the biggest challenges in building a baseball simulation.

“It’s very difficult,” Russell said. “It’s definitely not a science. It’s a lot of hard work and a lot of luck. Baseball is just a different animal.”

Balancing realism and accessibility

Unlike many sports games, baseball simulations must replicate a sport where failure is common even for elite players. Russell noted that this makes designing gameplay systems particularly tricky.

“If it’s too realistic, then it’s not fun,” he explained. “And maybe if it’s too fun, then it’s not realistic.”

To strike that balance, the studio relies heavily on experience within the team itself. Russell said the gameplay group includes both passionate baseball fans and people who have actually played the sport professionally.

“Our gameplay team has, for the most part, remained the same since the inception of the franchise — over 26 years ago,” he said. “We’ve had the same gameplay director, which is incredible in any industry.”

The result is a game that tries to mirror real baseball while still being approachable for new players.

A new way to hit the ball

One of the most noticeable gameplay additions in MLB The Show 26 is a new batting mechanic called Big Zone Hitting.

Hitting has always been one of the hardest parts of baseball — something Russell emphasized while describing the new system.

“Hitting is the hardest thing to do in all of sports,” he said. “Round bat, round ball — physics, weird things happening — and then you have athletic people running to catch it.”

Big Zone Hitting was designed to bridge the gap between the game’s existing control schemes. The traditional Zone hitting method gives players precise control but can be difficult for beginners, while Timing hitting is easier but less strategic.

The new system sits somewhere in the middle.

“It’s not as hard as Zone, but it gives you a little bit more control than Timing,” Russell said. “It was something that our fans were asking for.”

New attributes and improved fielding

Gameplay improvements extend well beyond batting.

The developers have introduced new player attributes influenced by the rise of advanced analytics in modern baseball. Pitchers now feature more detailed left- and right-handed split attributes, while fielders have new ratings that affect their directional movement and reaction times.

Fans had long complained that defensive players often behaved too similarly.

“Our fans were saying, ‘All of the fielders move the same. They react the same,’” Russell said.

To address that, the team added four new defensive attributes designed to create clearer differences between elite defenders and average ones.

Animations also received a major overhaul, particularly for catchers and infielders.

Because many real-life catchers now receive pitches while kneeling on one knee, the animation team completely re-recorded the position’s motion capture data.

“Our gameplay team and animation team recaptured all of our catcher animations — every single one,” Russell said.

Expanding the Road to the Show journey

One of the biggest structural changes in MLB The Show 26 appears in the popular single-player career mode, Road to the Show.

The game now expands the amateur portion of a player’s career, allowing players to experience more high school and college baseball before reaching the professional level.

According to Russell, the decision came directly from community feedback.

“The feedback that we heard from our fans said they liked the college experience,” he explained. “So it was like, ‘Well, if you liked it, let’s add 11 more colleges.’”

The game also now includes the officially licensed College World Series, complete with authentic stadium environments, uniforms, celebrations and crowd chants.

The development team studied extensive footage to recreate the atmosphere.

“We watch so much film at the studio, it’s ridiculous,” Russell said with a laugh.

The Road to Cooperstown

Once players reach the major leagues, MLB The Show 26 introduces a new progression system called Road to Cooperstown, designed to give players more goals during the long grind of a professional career.

The system challenges players with short-term objectives that reward them with additional training points and faster progression.

“It’s more about saying, ‘Hey, can you get 10 hits over the next five games?’ or ‘Can you keep your ERA under five for the next 10 games?’” Russell said. “We’re always trying to put little carrots in front of you to keep you going.”

The feature aims to make long-term career progression more engaging while guiding players toward the ultimate goal of reaching baseball’s Hall of Fame.

Franchise mode gets a major overhaul

While career players will see expanded storytelling, franchise-mode fans will notice changes behind the scenes.

The development team essentially rebuilt the game’s trading system from the ground up.

“The trade system they basically ripped out and started from scratch,” Russell said.

The overhaul includes improvements to trade logic, roster management and lineup decision-making.

Modern baseball strategies also influenced these changes. In recent years, teams have increasingly placed their best hitters earlier in the batting order rather than strictly following traditional lineup conventions.

“It used to be your fast guy in the one hole, power hitters three and four,” Russell said. “Now you have guys like Shohei Ohtani batting second, or Aaron Judge batting second. Teams want to give their best hitters as many opportunities as possible.”

Diamond Dynasty goes global

Another major component of MLB The Show 26 is the return of the World Baseball Classic to the game’s Diamond Dynasty mode.

The international tournament introduces unique team rosters, uniforms and scenarios drawn from global baseball competition.

“You have this extra excitement in baseball that we only see every three years,” Russell said. “And you have all of these unique players playing for these unique teams.”

The developers also added several new stadiums, including the iconic Tokyo Dome.

Russell said these additions reflect a broader goal shared by both the game’s developers and Major League Baseball itself: growing the sport worldwide.

“Our goals are the same goals as Major League Baseball — let’s grow the game of baseball however we can,” he said.

The science of baseball physics

Underneath all of these changes lies one of the most technically challenging aspects of the game: accurately simulating the physics of baseball itself.

Russell described bat-and-ball physics as one of the hardest parts of building the simulation.

“Trying to get it to be accurate and trying to make it fun — that’s very, very difficult,” he said.

The game’s stadiums are built to scale, and the physics engine can even replicate real-life hits using data from actual games.

“We can take footage from a game, get the launch angle and hit speed, put it in our game, and that ball will land exactly where it landed in real life,” Russell explained.

Built with player feedback

Many of the new features in MLB The Show 26 were inspired directly by the game’s community.

From the expanded college system to Big Zone Hitting and the updated fielding attributes, Russell said fan feedback plays a major role in shaping each year’s release.

“A lot of the feature set comes directly from consumer feedback and research that we do with our fans,” he said.

The development team has even hired talented community members in the past — including one top-ranked player who joined the studio after repeatedly providing detailed gameplay suggestions.

A massive package of baseball content

Beyond gameplay systems and career improvements, MLB The Show 26 also continues the franchise’s ongoing historical storytelling initiative.

The game introduces ten new players through its Negro Leagues Storylines mode, continuing the series’ effort to highlight baseball history.

Combined with the expanded Diamond Dynasty content and improvements across every major game mode, Russell believes this year’s entry offers one of the most complete packages the series has delivered.

“The overall package,” he said, “every game mode got touched. Gameplay received development love, Road to the Show received love, Franchise mode received love. The Diamond Dynasty content this year is insane.”

For baseball fans — whether they prefer managing a franchise, building a custom dynasty team, or guiding a young player from high school to the Hall of Fame — MLB The Show 26 aims to offer more ways than ever to step onto the diamond.