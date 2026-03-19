Tragedy Plus Time: Comedian Yvy Ringler

Yvy Ringler is a theatrical, character-driven comedian who delights in taking language, idioms, and emotions hilariously—and sometimes musically—too literally. Inspired by performers like Kristen Wiig, Kate McKinnon, and Eddie Murphy, she blends bold physicality with sharp satire. Whether onstage at Comedy Bar Danforth or in sketch showcases, Yvy brings larger-than-life characters and playful absurdity to every performance.

How would you describe your comedy style?

A theatrical, character-based comedian whose work explores the joy of taking language, idioms, and emotions far too literally—often through song.

Who are some of your influences?

Carly Heffernan, Andy Assaf, Hannah Spear, Carrie Brownstein, Fred Armisen, Nicole Sullivan, Kristen Wiig, Kate McKinnon, Mark Procksh, Vanessa Bayer, Jennifer Coolidge

Who was your favourite comedian growing up?

Eddie Murphy, George Carlin

Who is your favourite comedian now?

Emily Catalano

What is your pre-show ritual?

I haven’t created one yet. When I was Powerlifter, I would meditate; maybe I should bring that back.

What is your favourite place you have performed? Why?

Comedy Bar Danforth because it feels like home.

What is your favourite bit you have written and why were you proud of it?

This is tough! I really enjoyed performing my Manic Pixie Dream Crystal Sketch, but I have a bunch of other characters and sketches I haven’t had a chance to perform outside of an audition. I am performing a New York Psychic Medium on a blind date at Sketch to the Death, and she is a lot of fun. I also love bringing wrote a that will potentially be in a Valentine’s Sketch Show at Comedy Bar Danforth that is called Ghosted Busters. Stantz, Venkman and Spangler are attempting to rid the dating world of the phenomenon of Ghosting. I have a 13-year-old step-kid, and I was inspired to try my hand at using gen-alpha slang for one of the scenes, and it’s a riot. My kiddo helped me with special effects for character Science Sarah, who wanted to debunk the whole Labubu’s are Possessed theory, but realized it was true!

What is your favourite medium for listening or finding new comics/comedians?

Reels always pop up on socials and youtube but going to shows is a great way to check out and support local talent

Tell us a joke about your city.

Ajax by the beach, not the bleach

Do you have anything to promote right now?

Select Sundays from March 8-June 21st, Comedy Bar Danforth 9:30—Studio Sundays Sketch Troupe Test Sets

March 29th, Comedy Bar Bloor 5pm—Actually, It’s Love: And Improvised Standup Set

April 22nd, Second City Time TBD—Conservatory 2 Show

April 25th, Palmerston Library Theatre 7pm—Storytelling Toronto: Tales of Wisdom

April 30-June 11th, Comedy Bar Danforth 8:30– Studio Thursdays

May 16-June 6th, Comedy Bar Danforth 6PM—Longform Musical Improv Set

June 27th & 28th, Comedy Bar Danforth Time TBD—Untitled Sketch Show

Where can we follow you?

Instagram

PAY IT FORWARD: Who is another local comic/comedian we should know about?

@adi_comic