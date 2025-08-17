Recipe for Shrimp in Garlic Sauce from Mazola

Mazola shared with us this recipe for Shrimp in Garlic Sauce, a bold, flavorful dish that combines tender shrimp with slow-cooked garlic, smoky chipotle, and a splash of lime. Finished with fresh cilantro and served sizzling, it’s perfect alongside rice or crusty bread to soak up every drop of the aromatic sauce.

Shrimp in Garlic Sauce

Serving Size: 4-6

Total Time: 55 minutes

Ingredients:

1/2 cup Mazola Canola Oil

1/4 cup minced fresh garlic

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 tablespoon fresh lime juice

1 chipotle chile from canned chipotles in Adobo sauce, seeded and diced

2 pounds large (21 to 30 count) raw shrimp, peeled and deveined (tail-on, if desired)

3 to 4 tablespoons fresh cilantro leaves

Lime wedges for garnish

Directions:

Heat oil, garlic and salt in a small saucepan over low heat just until oil begins to bubble slightly. Turn heat to very low and cook until garlic turns pale golden brown, about 20 to 25 minutes. Stir in lime juice and chipotle chile; continue to cook for 2 minutes. Remove from heat and set aside. Drain shrimp well and pat dry with paper towels. Using a large spoon, skim 1/4 cup of the oil (not the garlic) into a large non-stick skillet over medium-high heat. Add half of the shrimp and cook for 2 minutes without stirring to brown shrimp. Turn shrimp and continue cooking for 1 to 2 minutes until cooked through. Scoop cooked shrimp into a serving dish and set aside. Spoon an additional 2 tablespoons of the garlic oil into the hot pan and add the remaining shrimp. Cook for 2 minutes without stirring to brown shrimp. Turn shrimp. Add all of the remaining oil, including garlic and chilies to the pan. Continue cooking until shrimp are cooked through. Remove from heat and pour into serving bowl with first batch of shrimp. Sprinkle with cilantro and garnish with lime wedges; serve immediately.

Serving suggestions: This dish is delicious served with plain long grain rice, or fresh bread to soak up the sauce.