Bunny the cat is looking for a new lovely home in the Toronto area

This senior cat may have a few more years under her belt, but that only adds to her charm and grace. Bunny has faced some challenges in her senior years, as she battles a condition called Spondylosis. Spondylosis is a degenerative condition that affects the spine, resulting in the formation of bony bridges between the vertebrae. While it may cause some discomfort, Bunny doesn’t let it define her.

She appreciates her personal space but has a soft spot for human companionship – especially if you’re willing to give her face pets. In her foster home, it took Bunny a few days to open up, but once she did a blossoming personality emerged that charms everyone around her.

Bunny enjoys the quiet moments, basking in the sunbeam that peeks through the window or finding a cozy spot for an afternoon catnap. She may move a bit slower due to her condition, but her affectionate purrs and gentle headbutts show that age hasn’t dimmed her loving nature.

Bunny’s ideal home would be a tranquil space where she can enjoy her moments of solitude but also relish in the company of compassionate humans. She loves being wherever her people are, even if it’s just at arm’s length away.

If you’re ready to open your heart to a wise and loving companion, Bunny is patiently waiting to move into her forever home.

Bunny

Breed: Domestic Longhair, Mix

Age: 14 years old

Sex: Female

Size: M

Colour: White / Grey

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

Declawed: No

For Toronto Humane Society’s complete adoption process, please click here to learn more about how you can make this companion, a forever friend!

