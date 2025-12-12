Our Favourite Last Minute & Local Foodie Gift Ideas

You’ve been busy, and now you’re suddenly in mild-panic mode for gift ideas? Don’t worry, we’ve got last-minute local foodie Gift ideas that are stress-free and thoughtful. Not only that, we’ve sourced Canadian and locally as well! And who doesn’t love food?

Holiday Cookie Mix ~ from Craig’s Cookies ($36 for a dozen / $29 for half a dozen)

A delicious gift for the person with a sweet tooth! The ultimate holiday cookie mix, featuring six festive flavours this season: Truffle, Toblerone, White Christmas, Peppermint Patty, Holiday M&M, and Shortbread. Or select from their all-time favourites!

BBQ Sauce & Spice Bundles ~ from The Carbon Bar

For the person in your life who loves to BBQ all-year round! There are two sets available – BBQ Sauce Bundle includes Sweet & Spicy, Espresso BBQ, and Carolina Mustard ($30). BBQ Spice Bundle includes Bar-B-Q, Steak Rub, Ribs Rub, Butt Rub ($40)

Local Gems Basket ($70) ~ from The Carbon Bar

This food lover’s basket features a taste of Toronto with artisanal favourites:

Ace Hill Pilsner (473 ml)

Ace Hill Mexican Lager (355 ml)

3 x Rosewood Wine cans (White Rabbit White, Flora Rosé, Looking Glass Red)

Pally’s Potato Chips

Detour x The Carbon Snack Bar Lumen Coffee Whole Beans

Caplansky’s Old Fashioned Mustard Jar

The Carbon Snack Bar Focaccia Crostini

Barista Basket ($65) ~ from The Carbon Bar

For those hygge months of cozy winter days and nights! This basket includes:

Giffard Vanilla Syrup

Pluck Earl Grey Cream Tea

Detour x The Carbon Snack Bar Carbon Fuel Espresso Whole Beans

Wonton Hut’s Famous Chilli Crisp: $13

Eddie Yeung is a celebrated chef and entrepreneur, renowned as one of Toronto’s top specialists in wonton noodle dishes. Born and trained in Hong Kong, Eddie mastered the art of traditional Hong Kong-style wontons from a young age, a craft that requires precision, discipline, and a deep respect for cultural heritage. After immigrating to Canada in 1993, Eddie opened the first Wonton Hut in Markham in 2010. His Chili Crisp condiment is additive and a perfect stocking stuffer too!

The Essential Cottage Cookbook by Chef Andrea Buckett

This is a must-have all Canadian cookbook by well-respected Toronto-based Chef Andrea Buckett. Her recipes are not fussy but delicious and impressive. Her recipe for Maple Butter Tarts is the best we’ve tried (to make and to taste). You don’t even have to own a cottage – they are THAT good! Definitely a keeper! More info on where to find on her site www.andreabuckett.com

Lords Hot Sauce Tasting Flight Collection ($79.99)

We’ve sampled this collection, and it’s hard to choose a favourite. But this Complete Original Sample Pack in a custom box is a no-brainer for the hot & spicy person on your list! The box includes:

1 x Limey Bender – 100 ml

1 x Salsa Roja – 100 ml

1 x Aloha – 100 ml

1 x Holy Smokes – 100 ml

1 x Millionaire – 100 ml

1 x Sticker Pack

1 x Lord’s Tote Bag

The County Bounty Soda Subscription ($298 shipping in Ontario included)

Our hands-down favourite artisanal soda company, based in Prince Edward County, delivers incredible and unique flavours. Ingredients are sourced locally and in-season. To make shipping easy and keep costs low, subscriptions are sent out three times per year: April, August, and December. Each shipment includes 24 sodas, with 4 different flavours (6 cans of each special soda) — a mini tasting adventure straight to the door! For the holiday season, they will ship a FREE 6-pack as the initial gift, along with a card explaining the subscription to the recipient. Details on their site: thecountybounty.com

The Holiday Cozy Gift Box by Lake & Oak Tea Company ($55)

Cozy is what we crave, and this gift box includes three of their top selling Superfood teas: Vanilla Cookie Calm Organic Superfood Tea, Spice Coconut Chai, and Mint Cacao Bliss. Other gift box options available online. We also found the line at The Kind Matter Company’s newest retail location at the Heartland Centre in Mississauga.

Festive Macaron Box by Daan Go Lab (6 boxes for $25)

Tradition French style macarons are made fresh daily right here in Toronto, in adorable holiday-themed characters made by MasterChef Canada Season 7 winner Christopher Siu. Gluten-free too! Other box sizes available.

De Mello x Kruve Limited Edition Latte Art Cup Set ($79.99)

This beautiful set is ideal for the ultimate coffee enthusiast in your life. Double walled porcelain. Weighted for balance. Beautifully designed. Add on your favourite De Mello Coffee Roast ($separate) ! Only 150 sets are made.

Holiday Harmony Gift Pack by ChocoSol Traders ($32.99)

This craft, small-batch, bean-to-bar dark chocolate uses direct-trade cacao and traditional methods. Founded in 2004 in Oaxaca, Mexico, by Michael Sacco, whose research in sustainable food systems led him to study chocolate-making with a Zapotec grandmother. Rather than seeing chocolate as just a product, Michael envisioned it as a vehicle for sustainability, community, and learning. In Oaxaca’s markets, he sold the first batch of what would become ChocoSol chocolate—hand-roasted by the sun, hand-peeled, and stone-ground with simple tools. “ChocoSol,” is a word that represents the sun (sol in Spanish), the earth (sol in French), and the soul of the project (sol in English). Inspired by the cultural and ecological depth of cacao, Michael brought ChocoSol to Toronto in 2006, where he and his team continues to honour the traditions of stone-ground chocolate.