Celebrate World Vegan Day…everyday

Gone are the days when “vegan” were considered for only a specific group. Today, the options are not only plentiful but wildly incredible…and vegan options are for everyone. Whether you live the full lifestyle or just want options that are great quality with attention to details now and then, we’ve got you covered. Here are some of our favourite Canadian companies bringing us the foods and the goods as we celebrate World Vegan Day (November 1) …and everyday!

Fall and winter styles are coming in strong with leathers BUT if you’re looking for fashionable pieces without the use of animal products, Toronto-based designer Hilary MacMillan scores high on both style and quality. Beautiful, timeless, cruelty-free fabrics are used in her designs. We also love how this designer creates (and shows) modern-pieces for a range of sizes.

Luxury handbags don’t need to be thousands of dollars, nor do they need to be made from the creatures that roam the earth. ai Toronto Seoul delivers on well-thought out handbag line that makes a statement on their own. Stylish pieces by this Korean Canadian family run businesses on Queen Street West (also available online).

When it comes to Canadian beauty, Victoria Radford’s line automatically comes to mind. Yes, she’s from Toronto but she’s worked on some of the most recognizable faces globally (hey, Fergie!). Her vegan line turns heads and we’re crushing all over her TINT — a sheer oil-free tinted moisturizer that provides just the right amount of coverage to even out skin tones. Speaking of skin tones Radford Beauty TINT recently expanded to include even more shades.

Vegan is clean and beautiful and we’ve recently discovered Canadian brand Clean Kiss that offers a range of effective skincare for women (and men). Cleansers, serums, creams and all-natural deodorants not only naturally smell amazing but they are great for heading into the winter months where hydration is key. Founder Jodie Pappas’s pro-aging beauty mindset is also something we’re really on board with. She also offers up skin-care and lifestyle consults to everyone.

Spa rituals are your thing? We fell in love with Bathorium’s Hinoki Cypress Bath Flakes. This soothing and blissful soak is made with Yuzu essential oil, with Hinoki Cypress oil, distilled Ginger C02, Tibetan Magnesium Salt, and Dendridric Salt. Fills your bathroom with a light beautiful scent and leaves you feeling calm and ready for a restful night.

Duckish focuses on creating beautiful clean, natural and concentrated waterless products made here in Canada. They do not add any water or fillers to their products. Their bath bombs are dye-free. Duckish even has products gentle and safe to use on babies.

Our winters really test us on some days and Montreal-based NOIZE is out to prove that outwear can be vegan, stylish, AND warm. From vegan leathers, wools and furs, their jackets and coats rival any of those out on the marketplace with flattering styles for men, women, and yes, even pets.

Salads are the main event these days ever since we’ve added La Presserie’s cold-pressed artisanal dressings. This Canadian brand has brought us cold-pressed juices (and even varieties that are kid friendly) but recently launched a full line of delicious dressings. Crafted from raw cold pressed fruits and vegetables, we’ve made this a go-to for everyday. Actually made us look forward to eating salads even more.

Us die-hard Canadians will not let winter stop us from BBQing! While the marketplace has many options for vegan burgers, Sol Cuisine, a Canadian brand (started in Toronto in 1980) and still tops our list with their Extreme Griller Burger that impresses even the carnivores in our lives.

Entertaining over the holiday season? Yes, charcuterie boards continue to be all the rage but don’t forget to add in more veggies and legumes. Easily done by adding your favourite hummus, dips and salads from Canadian family-owned Summer Fresh. Their limited edition flavours Everything Bagel Hummus and Dill Pickle Chip flavoured hummus are real hits.

Still hesitant to venture out to the grocery store but want more veggies and fruits? Mama Earth Organics home delivery service is one we love. Why? Each weekly delivery is a surprise filled with freshest produce. But if you’re not quite sure what to do with rutabaga (example) or have food sensitivities, there’s an option to customize your box! Feeling like you need a break from cooking? There are vegetarian options for prepared meals, salads, and soups too.

Cheese can be vegan? We were happy to discover Nuts for Cheese. Originally by Margaret Coons, a Londoner (Ontario) who started her business with creating a 100% plant-based and dairy-free cheese. She began selling at the local farmer’s market. As a vegan chef she was interested in using high quality ingredients. Today, she has a solid fan base of vegans and non-vegans alike. Today her “cheese” wedges and butters can be found at Whole Foods, Farm boy and other grocers.

Even chocolate lovers will turn heads when they get a taste of ChocoSol Traders dairy-free bean to bar offerings. Created in small batches right here in Toronto, this local brand has found its way to some fine food and healthy food retailers across the country.

There are plenty more options out there and we’re constantly on the look out. Let us know if you’ve tried any that are truly stars!