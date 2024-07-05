Five Minutes With: Toronto Avant-Pop Musician Wrené

Wrené is a Toronto singer, music producer, and visual artist with a distinctive sound and vision that pushes the boundaries of contemporary pop music. With a focus on blending soulful vocals, experimental textures, and intricate melodies- Wrené continuously challenges the norm and pushes the limits of what electronic music can be.

Name:

Wrené

Genre:

Avant-Pop

Founded:

2020

# of Albums:

3

Latest Album:

Metamorphosis

Latest Single:

Metamorphosis

Latest Video:

Favourite musician growing up:

Björk

Favourite musician now:

Arca

Guilty pleasure song:

‘Spiral Blast’ by Merzbow

Live show ritual:

I brush my teeth 3 times, and guzzle hot lemon tea

Favourite local musician:

The man that plays guitar in front of the Maple Leaf Loblaws!

EP or LP?

I prefer EP’s! I don’t necessarily need to hear 5 remixes of the same track

Early bird or night owl?

Neither! I’m actually very boring and responsible, so I’m all for waking and retiring at reasonable times.

Road or studio?

I believe you need both to balance your experience in either setting.

Any shows or albums coming up?

‘Metamorphosis’ is now available to stream and purchase on Bandcamp

Where can we follow you?

Youtube | Instagram

Rapid Fire Local Questions:

What is your favourite local restaurant?

Kawa Sushi on Church St. always nails their rice and fish!

What is your favourite street in your city and why?

My favourite streets are around the Queen West area and around College- There are some nice music venues around there that are still operating!

What is your favourite park in your city and why?

Parks? In Toronto?! Go drive out of the city if you don’t want to step in dog poop.

What is your favourite music venue in your city?

I’m a big fan of the El Mocambo. They’ve really kept it in beautiful shape considering how old it is.

What is your favourite music store in your city?

Sonic Boom is very cool! They have a great alternative selection if you’re interested in collecting physical music- some rare gems there too!