Vegan Hummus and Pasta Bake from Summer Fresh

Created with individual portions in mind, Summer Fresh’s Vegan Hummus and Pasta Bake caters to those with dietary requirements, but is a dish that anyone will love. The hummus, broccoli, squash and cheese provide a delicious mix of flavours, easily making this a new staple at the dinner table for the holiday season and beyond.
Vegan Hummus and Pasta Bake
Ingredients
– 227g Summer Fresh Caramelized Onion Hummus or Roasted Garlic Hummus
– 2 cups Pasta (of choice)
– 1 cup Butternut squash, diced (steamed)
– 1 small crown Broccoli, chopped (steamed)
– 1 tbsp Olive Oil
– 2 tsp Garlic Powder
– 1 cup Pasta Water
– Juice of 1/2 of a Lemon
– 1/2 cup Bread Crumbs
– 1 cup Vegan Cheese
Directions
1. Preheat the oven to 375°F.
2. Cook the pasta according to the package directions, reserved 1 cup of pasta water
3. Add the hummus, garlic powder and lemon juice to the pasta. Add pasta water, starting with 1/2 cup and increasing as needed to form a creamy consistency.
4. Mix in, broccoli, butternut squash, vegan cheese.
5. Divide the pasta equally into four greased oven-safe baking dishes and top with bread crumbs.
6. Bake for 20 – 25 minutes or until the dish is lightly browned.