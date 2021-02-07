Vegan Hummus and Pasta Bake from Summer Fresh

Created with individual portions in mind, Summer Fresh’s Vegan Hummus and Pasta Bake caters to those with dietary requirements, but is a dish that anyone will love. The hummus, broccoli, squash and cheese provide a delicious mix of flavours, easily making this a new staple at the dinner table for the holiday season and beyond.

Vegan Hummus and Pasta Bake

Ingredients

– 227g Summer Fresh Caramelized Onion Hummus or Roasted Garlic Hummus

– 2 cups Pasta (of choice)

– 1 cup Butternut squash, diced (steamed)

– 1 small crown Broccoli, chopped (steamed)

– 1 tbsp Olive Oil

– 2 tsp Garlic Powder

– 1 cup Pasta Water

– Juice of 1/2 of a Lemon

– 1/2 cup Bread Crumbs

– 1 cup Vegan Cheese

Directions

1. Preheat the oven to 375°F.

2. Cook the pasta according to the package directions, reserved 1 cup of pasta water

3. Add the hummus, garlic powder and lemon juice to the pasta. Add pasta water, starting with 1/2 cup and increasing as needed to form a creamy consistency.

4. Mix in, broccoli, butternut squash, vegan cheese.

5. Divide the pasta equally into four greased oven-safe baking dishes and top with bread crumbs.

6. Bake for 20 – 25 minutes or until the dish is lightly browned.