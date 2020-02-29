“A Day in the Life” with Toronto Actor/Director/Writer Paloma Nunez

February 29, 2020 Joel Levy Artist Profiles, Arts, Performing Arts

Paloma Nunez is an award winning actor, writer, comedian and Raptors fan. She is an alumna of the Second City Toronto Main Stage where she wrote and performed in the hit show, “Everything is Great Again.” You may have seen her on your screens in Baroness Von Sketch Show, Bit Playas, New Eden, Workin’ Moms and Shazam! Or perhaps you’ve heard her on the airwaves in countless commercials. She’s thrilled to be back with She The People, this time on the CAA stage. Also, she also has a couple kids that she likes quite a lot.

Paloma Nunez - Bit Playas! Starring my amazing talented friends, Kris Siddiqi and Nigel Downer. A killer CBC Gem web series that is a MUST SEE! Photo Cred Joanna Haughton
Paloma Nunez - Cause Of death? Mansplaining.
The cast of She The People before we open at Just For Laughs in Montreal! From left to right: Ann Pornel, Meg Maguire, Nicole Byblow, Karen Parker, Ashely Comeau, Paloma Nuñez, Kirsten Rasmussen and Tricia Black. Not featured here but a HUGE part of this run is Carly Heffernan our fearless, powerhouse director and cast dad Gary Rideout Jr.
King of Dunes
My partner, Kevin Whalen and me at a Raptor's game! This year we go back to back!!!
Paloma Nunez - Our Neighbour bet on Golden State Warriors last year and said if lost we could decorate his driveway. So here we have it!
Paloma Nunez - This is me on the set of NEW EDEN (Crave TV) Making my mom proud as a lawyer!
This summer She The People got to tour Montreal and Edmonton, as seen here! Look at the Powerhouses of Kirsten Rasmussen and Ann Pornel!
What ‘hood are you in?

I live near high park and Roncesvalles village. What a lovely hood I’m in!

What do you do?

I’m an actor/director/writer funny person. (Hire me!)

What are you currently working on?

I’m working on a fun improv show called Moonstruck-the first Sunday of every month at 9:30 at the Bad Dog Theatre ! Also you can see me in Roses and Thorns coming back in April and May on Fridays at 8pm. Bad Dog Theatre.

Where can we find your work?

I do some tv here and there. Some theatre mostly at Second City. Some of us ladies in this ensemble got a fun part on Cate Blanchette’s new show Mrs. America. You can also find me on Baroness Von Sketch Show, Bit Playas, a wildly hilarious web series on CBC Gem and New Eden, the female cult mocumentary available on Crave!

 

 

 

 

