“A Day in the Life” with Toronto Actor/Director/Writer Paloma Nunez

Paloma Nunez is an award winning actor, writer, comedian and Raptors fan. She is an alumna of the Second City Toronto Main Stage where she wrote and performed in the hit show, “Everything is Great Again.” You may have seen her on your screens in Baroness Von Sketch Show, Bit Playas, New Eden, Workin’ Moms and Shazam! Or perhaps you’ve heard her on the airwaves in countless commercials. She’s thrilled to be back with She The People, this time on the CAA stage. Also, she also has a couple kids that she likes quite a lot.

What ‘hood are you in?

I live near high park and Roncesvalles village. What a lovely hood I’m in!

What do you do?

I’m an actor/director/writer funny person. (Hire me!)

What are you currently working on?

I’m working on a fun improv show called Moonstruck-the first Sunday of every month at 9:30 at the Bad Dog Theatre ! Also you can see me in Roses and Thorns coming back in April and May on Fridays at 8pm. Bad Dog Theatre.

Where can we find your work?

I do some tv here and there. Some theatre mostly at Second City. Some of us ladies in this ensemble got a fun part on Cate Blanchette’s new show Mrs. America. You can also find me on Baroness Von Sketch Show, Bit Playas, a wildly hilarious web series on CBC Gem and New Eden, the female cult mocumentary available on Crave!