“A Day in the Life” with: Toronto Writer Stephanie Cooke

Stephanie Cooke is an award-winning writer based out of Toronto. Her latest book, Pillow Talk, is inspired by the true story of how Stephanie joined Toronto’s underground pillow fight league without doing any research and subsequently ended up in the ER. Have you ever had to explain to a really attractive nurse that you think you broke your ankle in a pillow fight?

Stephanie is also the writer and co-creator of The Racc Pack, a story about two raccoons and a possum who thinks he’s a raccoon as they team up for a heist to get Toronto’s best trash. The Racc Pack was an Indigo staff pick for the month of May, and books 2 & 3 are on the way!

When Stephanie isn’t writing, drawing, or talking about raccoons, she likes to spend time walking her dog and looking for raccoons. Her favourite time of year is fall because then she gets to dress up as a raccoon for Halloween. She loves her cat, her dog, her friends, and raccoons. If you would like to reach Stephanie, simply put on some Dua Lipa and create a summoning circle made up of puns, French fries, and raccoons.

-Written by Brad Alexander, partner

Which ’hood are you in?

I live in Greektown, which I firmly believe is one of the best and most underrated parts of Toronto. It’s got great food, incredible small businesses to support, and parks aplenty. Shout out to Dough Bakeshop for the best baked goods and breakfast sandwiches, and Withrow Farmer’s Market, which is one of my favourite places to visit throughout the summer.

What do you do?

I’m a writer and author of graphic novels and video games. Some of my graphic novels include The Racc Pack, which is set here in Toronto, Oh My Gods!, ParaNorthern. My latest book, Pillow Talk, is my young adult debut and is also set in Toronto. It was inspired by Toronto’s very real underground pillow fight league that used to exist here (and that I was a part of for one night only!)

Additionally, I have worked on Archie Comics, My Little Pony, Cat Ninja, and more.

What are you currently working on?

I’m currently working on the latest graphic novel in The Racc Pack series called Prince and the Pawper, which will be out on January 28, 2025. In this story, Dusty switches places with a pampered, celebrity look-alike raccoon, as they go on a quest to become pet influencers and win over the hearts of humans!

I’m also writing two video games for a local indie studio called Kitten Cup. Currently, I can only talk about Pekoe, which is a cozy tea-making simulator that takes place in a town populated by cats. It’s been in Early Access on Steam and we’re gearing up for its full release later this year! It’s been a ton of fun, and I can’t wait for people to play it.

Where can we find your work?

Social media is kind of in flux at the moment, but the best place to find me is on my website and across social media (but mostly Instagram), @hellocookie.