ZENESOUL (‘Zen-Soul’) is a Soul artist from Brampton, Canada. Born in Nigeria, she began writing songs at 11 years old. Today, this love for writing plays a big role in her music as she transports listeners with her lyrics, the clarity in her voice and use of simple instrumentals. Incorporating R&B and Neo-soul into her music, ZENESOUL creates a sound of her own.

In March 2019, ZENESOUL released her first EP titled Worth, including”Lost” and fiery up-beat hit, “Pricey”. Later that year, she debuted Back to You, infusing Afro-beats into her signature soul sound. These projects gained the attention of one of Canada’s biggest stages as ZENESOUL performed at “This is Brampton: NXNE” music festival. ZENSOUL released “How It Feels” in early 2020. The single grabbed the attention of Rory Farrell from the Joe Budden Podcast and R&B Radar, along with multiple blog mentions. This allowed for the success of her following single, “Wasteman” in summer 2020, highlighted by Spotify with placements on major editorial playlists, further growing her audience.

In August 2020, ZENESOUL released her sophomore EP, “Coffee” including the tragic ballad “Safe” taking listeners through her experience with domestic abuse. Coffee demonstrated ZENESOUL’s growth and skill in songwriting and composition. Coffee was featured on CTV Morning Live, EarMilk and several music blogs.

Leading up to her next release, Brown Sugar, ZENESOUL released the project’s first single “Love and Be Loved” in early November 2020, featuring Aaron Ridge. The single quickly became her biggest hit, gaining almost 750,000 streams since releasing, featured on major Spotify and Apple Music playlists, and radio stations across North America and Europe.

As her second single, That Love, released on March 12, ZENESOUL began seeing critical acclaim for its refreshing sound. Lyrical Lemonade writes “Zenesoul is making quite a bit of noise in the r&b world and has been supported by a large host of publications and editorial playlists thus far and one listen will show you exactly why.” The single, also featured on RXMusic as ZENESOUL was interviewed by Canadian music guru, Master T.

ZENESOUL continues telling her story, aiming to empower music lovers. Stay tuned for her new EP, Brown Sugar, coming May 21st.

Name: ZENESOUL

Genre: R&B/Neo-Soul

Founded: 2018

# of Albums: 2 EPS

Latest Release: Coffee

Latest Single: That Love

Favourite band as a teenager:

Kelly Clarkson

Favourite band now:

Lauryn Hill

Guilty Pleasure Song:

Bodak Yellow by Cardi B

Live Show Ritual:

I don’t have one yet. I definitely have to start one

Favourite local artist:

I just recently discovered Sage Harris and I’m blown away!

EP or LP?

EP

Early bird or night owl?

Early bird

Road or studio?

I haven’t had the pleasure of touring yet so for now I have to say studio

Any shows or albums coming up?

I just released my the second single (That love) off my upcoming EP, be sure to listen it to on all platforms and follow me on Instagram (@zenesoul) to be the first to know when my EP comes out!

Rapid Fire Qs on Toronto

Sneaky Dees nachos, pasta from Terroni or a superfood salad from Fresh?

Pasta from Terroni

Queen or College St?

Queen st

Trinity Bellwoods, High Park, Riverdale, Kew Gardens, or other?

high park

Swiss Chalet or Roti?

Roti

Favourite local Restaurant:

Get Grill