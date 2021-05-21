Our favourite Canadian sourced gift ideas for Father’s Day

Why do gifts for Father’s Day always default to socks, ties, beer and bbqs? Well, as predictable as they are, they seem to always be welcomed. But this year, we’re going to dive a little deeper and offer up some more thoughtful ideas that will wow all the father figures in our lives while supporting local and Canadian!

Canadian men’s luxury retailer Harry Rosen just launched into skin and hair care offering an extensive line of best in class products just in time for Father’s Day. Over 400 items have been carefully vetted from Canadian owned (including MAST – their Peppermint Texturizing Shampoo and Black Pepper Beard Oil are very popular) as well as international brands. Included are luxurious grooming products and tools ideal for dad’s “me time” all available online. For the launch, the retailer transformed their Bloor Street flagship store’s signage temporarily, of course. Cheeky.

Outdoorsy dads need to remember to protect themselves always. Whether he’s a golfer, gardener, cottager, camper, or urban explorer, keep him protected in the iconic Tilley hat. Look for the “Made in Canada” section for styles, fabrics and shades that are designed and sewn right here at home.

Handsome & Lace is a local and sustainable brand founded by Keira Morgan who makes quirky and stylish accessories including bowties, neckties, pocket squares and suspenders. Using upcycled materials including raw silks, linen, velvet and more. Perfect for the dad that loves something fun and unique.

Military phonetic alphabet using code words are played into this amazing line handmade mugs by Vilks Stoneware. If you can get your hands on them! It’s just one of the very popular designs by the Hamilton-based artist. She releases a limited quantity every so often and they are sought after by many. Watch her social feed and website, and Etsy for release dates.

Gray Jay Whisky (named after Canada’s national bird) was voted 2021 Best New Canadian Whisky. Hand-crafted in small batches in the Niagara Falls region and made from pure Canadian ingredients. Gray Jay is smooth with a subtly sweet yet complex flavour with notes of vanilla and caramel.

Elevate happy hour with Toronto-based Salted Company and their fancy nuts and honey salsa collection. Perfect pairing for dad’s “me time”. Well-balanced and sophisticated assortment created to compliment wine, cocktails and cheese boards on any occasion. Beautifully packaged too. We won’t be disappointed if dad wants to keep these for himself.

Dad has a new found love for yoga and meditation? This all-natural Yoga Mat Cleanser by Canadian brand Taurah is something he probably didn’t even think about but will appreciate once he learns that every cubic centimetre of a yoga mat has up to 100,000 bacteria and this multiplies every single day if you don’t clean your mat. This cleanser is vegan, cruelty-free, synthetic-free and alcohol-free.

We’re all spending more times outdoors and even city slickers are planning more time hiking outta the city. We found this Wilderness Navigation Flask by VSSL available through UncommonGoods.com. This 5-in-1 lightweight, military-grade aluminum compact vessel will come in handy for exploring the great outdoors. It includes a flashlight, compass, bottle opener, as well as a glass lined flask and a pair of collapsible shot glasses. Brilliant. (parts made in China but assembled here in Canada)

Dad is a foodie? Check out Wabanaki’s line of Maple Syrup. Not only is the sweet natural syrup a national treasure but it also has healing and nourishing powers known by Indigenous Peoples of the First Nations. Harvesting methods have been passed down for generations. We were drawn to their line of Barrel aged products of Bourbon, Whiskey and Toasted Oak from this 100% First Nations and female-owned Maple Syrup company located on Neqotkuk (Tobique First Nation) New Brunswick.

Top Chef Canada contestant Jo Notkin (season 8) of Montreal has recently introduced an innovative new premium line of Jo’s BBQ Baking Mixes specifically designed to be used on the grill. Say what? Yes, elevate dad’s bbq game and bragging rights with Cinnamon Buns, Dinner Rolls, Pancakes and Graham Crackers. Ships across Canada through zoeford.com

For Dog Dads, matching hoodies and t-shirt sets are the ideal streetwear for the times. The sets at Chelseaandme.com are custom-made and a few sets can also be personalized. We love this set for the rescue dads too!