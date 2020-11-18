“A Day in the Life” with Toronto creative Alan Ganev

Born and raised in Costa Rica, Alan Ganev is a mixed media artist, gallery director, curator and cultural producer. Passionate about bringing public and contemporary art into neighbourhoods, Ganev came to Toronto two years ago to join the INK Entertainment team as gallery director at Taglialatella Galleries in Yorkville.

Alan is the kind of person whose passion for art is understood as soon as you meet him. Art is essential to who he is and he is most in his element in his studio, at the gallery or collaborating with brands, institutions or artists. Dedicated and goal oriented is an understatement. In just two short years, he’s moved to Toronto and launched an entirely new and rapidly growing annual festival celebrating public art and the artists that beautify our communities, and collaborated with major brands such as Aston Martin, Romeo’s Gin, OCAD University, Art Toronto, and Stella Artois to mention a few. Alan’s grit and determination are impressive and infectious, and he truly brings his visions to life, often in the form of a vibrant mural.

A lot of his time is spent at the Yorkville gallery where you can find him with Piccolo, his Italian Greyhound and the official Taglialatella Galleries Toronto mascot, and unwinding at home with wine and dinner cooked by his wifey, Jessika. 😉

What ‘hood are you in?

The Annex. It’s convenient because it is close to downtown and walking distance to the gallery, but also quiet with lots of parks that we take our dog Piccolo to.

What do you do?

I’m a creative – I’m a mixed media artist, gallery director, curator and what I would describe as a cultural producer. I’ve had the awesome experience of bringing Yorkville Murals – an annual three-day cultural event celebrating contemporary muralism and public art – to life where we’ve added more than 15 murals and counting to the neighbourhood, including the massive 26,000 sq/f seahorse by birdO on the Cumberland Parkade rooftop!

I love how art can transform a space and I recently had the privilege of selecting the pieces of art that will be showcased at the W Hotels in Toronto, and INK Entertainment’s new private member club. I’m a muralist too and just did the exterior walls of the Perles et Paddock restaurant in Montreal, with more of these to come.

What are you currently working on?

I like to keep busy and always have a few things on the go. Most recently, I’m proud to share we’ve collaborated with LA pop artist Mr. Brainwash to bring a Canadian exclusive pop-up “We’re In This Together” featuring new and iconic works at 87 Yorkville Avenue. During these difficult times, it was important to us to bring positivity to the neighbourhood and we thought this was the perfect way to do it, as Mr. Brainwash’s works are so inspiring with uplifting messaging. You can come check us out Tuesdays to Saturdays now till December 31st.

Where can we find your work?

Find me at 99 Yorkville Avenue at our gallery and the Yorkville Murals festival hub.

In Montreal at Perles et Paddock restaurant where I just did a mural on the exterior of the restaurant.

The W Hotel Toronto and William Grey Hotel in Montreal.