CBC Kids announces national kindergarten grad ceremony event

Celebrating milestones have been very creative during pandemic times. What may seem like small milestones can be a big deal especially for kids and their families. If you have a child who’s in kindergarten, here’s a fun way to join in a big coast-to-coast event that celebrates our country’s youngest graduates! CBC Kids Kindie Class of 2021 will take place next month and we’re invited to join in the exciting event to celebrate this first of many academic achievements for your children.

The event will take place on Facebook LIVE event on Saturday, June 19th at 1pm EST via CBC Kids’ Facebook page. Families from coast to coast to coast are being encouraged to submit photos of their little graduates via cbcparents.ca between May 27 and June 1 to be included in the ceremony. Hosted by Gary the Unicorn, the event will also include live games and activities with co-hosts Tony, Janaye and Mr. Orlando. Kids will be able to say hello in the comments and watch for their photo to appear live during the event!

You can check out last year’s graduation event here.

Congrats to the graduating class of 2021!