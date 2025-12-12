Five Minutes With: Toronto R&B Musician Aashika Reddy

Aashika Reddy is a fully independent 17-year-old South Asian R&B/Pop artist from Toronto whose sound bridges cultural heritage with modern global influences. Blending soulful R&B melodies, trap and house textures, and Afrobeat rhythms with South Indian classical elements like Carnatic vocal runs and thabla percussion, her music is both experimental and deeply personal.

In just a short time, Aashika has performed at major Toronto venues, including TD Music Hall and Nathan Phillips Square. She has worked with Grammy-winning producer Yonatan Watts (Ariana Grande, Muni Long) and is determined to carve out a place for South Asian creatives in the global R&B/Pop scene. For her, this is just the beginning.

Name:

Aashika Reddy

Genre:

R&B/Pop

Founded:

Started releasing music at 13 years old

# of Albums:

1

Latest Album:

LOOK AT ME

Latest Single:

Patient 4 U

Latest Video:

Favourite musician growing up:

Sabrina Carpenter

Favourite musician now:

Still Sabrina! But also ZAYN and Kehlani

Guilty pleasure song:

Maneater by Daryl Hall & John Oates

Live show ritual:

I always take a few minutes to breathe and clear my head. I’ll usually get a workout in before the show too—it helps me feel energized and loose. And I like to visualize the set in my head so I can step on stage already feeling locked in.

Favourite local musician:

Ryael – he’s crazy talented

EP or LP?

EP

Early bird or night owl?

Night owl for sure, I hate waking up.

Road or studio?

Studio all the way!

Any shows or albums coming up?

My EP just dropped, and I might, potentially, definitely be working on a deluxe or a live version…so stay tuned!

Where can we follow you?

Instagram | TikTok | YouTube

***

Rapid Fire Local Questions:

What is your favourite local restaurant?

There’s this Italian spot I tried near the Eaton Centre called Trattoria Mercatto. The food was so good, and the atmosphere felt really cozy. It feels like a little escape in the downtown bustle.

What is your favourite street in your city and why?

Queen Street is my favourite because it’s so full of energy. There’s always something happening—street art, cool little shops, and so many places to stop for food or coffee. It feels like the creative side of the city.

What is your favourite park in your city and why?

Harbourfront Park for sure. I go there almost every summer at least once. I love walking by the water and just hanging out, especially at sunset. It’s relaxing but still has that city vibe that keeps it exciting.

What is your favourite music venue in your city?

Scotiabank Arena is my number one. It’s where I went to my first concert—Tate McRae—and it was such a surreal experience. That night made it feel like anything was possible for me as an artist.

What is your favourite music store in your city?

Long & McQuade on Bloor is my go-to for gear (they have everything!)