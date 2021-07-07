“A Day In The Life” With Actor, T.V. and Film Writer Drew Nelson

Drew Nelson is a born and raised Toronto boy. He grew up in Etobicoke in the early 90s and his formative years were spent playing basketball with friends, idolizing everything Michael Jordan and performing theatre in church basements and Fringe Festivals. He fell in love with hip hop and graffiti at a very young age and his undying passion for it lives in him today… Just check his camera roll or go for a walk with Drew and you’ll see what I mean – I’ve never been down so many alleyways in my life! But it’s his sense of curiosity, imagination and fearlessness that’s made him such a great performer and it’s led him to working with some of the industry’s finest including Oscar winners Guillermo del Toro and Patricia Arquette and Emmy winners Carlton Cuse (Lost) and Greg Daniels (The Office) among many others. But despite all his impressive accolades he’s just a big kid at heart with a great sense of humor and a deep passion for the career he’s chosen. He loves his family and the close friends around him and he approaches life from a place of integrity and optimism. You know him as Drew the actor, I know him as Dingo the lovable dork. A wonderful dog dad to our cavapoo Freddie, who often gets confused by the multitude of voices he chases him around the house with.

~Written by actor and partner, Morgan Kohan (Batwoman, When Hope Calls, Ransom)

Q&As

Which ‘hood are you in?

My girlfriend and I moved to Parkdale back in January and we love it so far. We’re pretty much a 10 min walk to the waterfront so our dog, Freddie, loves it too!

What do you do?

I’ve been an actor for over two decades but for the last few years, I’ve been writing and developing my own projects as well. On top of that, once we’re clear of COVID, I’m excited to get back into my studio (www.homebasetapes.com) where I help coach and self tape actors for auditions.

What are you currently working on?

Right now, I’m co-creating a tv series and writing a feature film of my own that I plan to star in. I also had some good fortune come my way during the pandemic that will be dropping later this year including Guillermo del Toro’s latest film, Nightmare Alley. In addition to film and tv work, I also do voice acting and I’m currently recording the new season of the popular animated series, Total Drama Rama (Cartoon Network).

Where can we find your work?

You can catch me on the new season of Blood and Water: Fire & Ice, Sundays at 10:30pm ET on OMNI TV. Also on June 27th, a fun rom-com I starred in is premiering on UPtv called A Whirlwind Wedding and for something totally different, you can stream the comedy series People of Earth now on Hulu.

You can follow me on Instagram @drewnelly for any daily shenanigans and embarrassing videos of myself! And IMDb for any upcoming projects: https://www.imdb.com/name/nm0625334/?ref_=pro_nm_visitcons