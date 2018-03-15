“A Day in the Life” with Toronto Artist Haley Millman

Haley Millman is an emerging illustrator and comic artist. Comics were her passion from a young age and after attending one year at OCAD, she attended the Illustration for Sequential Arts program at Max the Mutt, from which she graduated in 2016. As a Jewish and disabled artist, Haley tries to display the diversity of Toronto in her work and comics, making sure it shows a true representation of the city and its inhabitants. Haley has a strong appreciation for the Horror genre and draws a lot of her inspiration from the EC Comic-era style of horror comic. She has exhibited at the Toronto Comics Art Festival, published in 2015’s Then It Was Dark comic anthology and has assisted with designs for products with Holt Renfrew.

My work area.

I use a mix of Paint Tool Sai and Clip Studio Paint.

My sister/collaborator and I at Canada’s Wonderland

My graduation from Max the Mutt

In front of my graduation display board.

My comic, Evil You Know, in print.

At the Ghibli at the Guild event in Kitchener, in front of my work. (To the left of me)



I assisted my sister with the designs of the patches on this bag.

What ‘hood are you in?

I live in Midtown Toronto but spend a lot of my time around Bloor and taking photos on Queen West.

What do you do?

I’m a freelance comic artist and illustrator, and I occasionally draw storyboards for television pitches.

What are you currently working on?

I’m currently working on an online comic, Evil You Know, as well as an independent video game.

Where can we find your work?

My work on my website and www.evilyouknow.com