Comedian Jeff Paul releases first album Delightfully Dark

Jeff Paul recently released his first comedy album earlier this month called Delightfully Dark. He has been doing stand up for 10 years and is a National Headliner for Yuk Yuks across Canada.

He is our latest featured Canadian comedian.

How would you describe your comedy style?

Not something your mom would like…unless she’s my mom. Nancy loves it.

Who are some of your influences?

When I 1st started comedy K. Trevor Wilson took me under his wing took me out for wings and gave me some excellent guidance.

Just had the pleasure of opening up 4 shows for Louis CK and that was a huge thrill

Who was your favourite comedian growing up?

Denis Leary’s No Cure for Cancer was the 1st comedy album I owned.

Chris Rock was my #1 when I was a teenager – Bring the Pain is still my all time favourite comedy special.

Who is your favourite comedian now?

The beauty about working in comedy is I now get to work with my favourite comics.

Anytime I get a gig with Rob Pue I know it’s gonna be a fun one.

He’s the best comic we have in Canada right now….look him up!

What is your pre-show ritual?

It used to be a joint and a beer but I’m trying to get on stage with a clear head these days so the new ritual is try not to smoke or drink.

What is your favourite place you have performed? Why?

The event space at Oast House Brewers in Niagara-on-the-Lake.

It’s the upstairs of an old barn that has been converted into a brewery.

Low ceiling, good acoustics, great vibe – it’s perfect for comedy.

I recorded my debut comedy album there during the Icebreakers Comedy Festival which I run

What is your favourite medium for listening or finding new comics/comedians?

Live. There is nothing better than turning off Netflix and heading down to the comedy club.

It’s raw, it’s unpredictable and you’ll probably see something spontaneous that you’ll never get from someone’s polished set that’s been recorded for TV or audio.

Do you have anything to promote right now?

My debut album is called Delightfully Dark and it was released through Comedy Records.

It’s available on all major streaming services

I’m also in the middle of my Adorable Filth tour that is bringing me coast to coast in 2020.

Where can we follow you?

Online or in person, whatever you prefer.

PAY IT FORWARD: Who is another local comic/comedian we should know about?

Best up and coming standup in Canada right now is Jarrett Campbell. He’s been the funniest guy in the room since I met him years ago and now he’s figured out how to be the funniest guy on stage too.

He’s got a few Just For Laughs under his belt and his debut album Straight White Fail was just nominated for a Juno.

Tell us a joke.

Clean joke (my wife’s favourite joke)

Why do women wear makeup and perfume?

Because they’re ugly and they stink.