“Five Minutes With” Electro-Pop Artist HERDD

Ask HERDD who he is and he will likely show you the small, scribbled tattoo on his inner right wrist that reads ‘I am HERDD’. Ask him what this means and he’ll explain that it’s through his music that he feels heard, and HERDD has a lot to say. Likened by Billboard to ‘early Gaga with shades of Daft Punk’, HERDD’s sound is unapologetic and proud, brimming with brash beats, grand vocal harmonies and hooky melodies. And the best is still coming. At the back end of 2019 HERDD partnered with the multi-platinum award winning producer Rob Wells (Ariana Grande, Selena Gomez, Justin Bieber) to work on his next collection of singles with new music dropping in 2020.

In prior musical projects, HERDD has played shows to crowds exceeding 1400 people supporting major acts such as Example, Tinchy Stryder and the KaiserChiefs (DJSet), he’s performed at festivals such as Bestival and Blissfields and received national BBC Radio 1 airtime in the UK courtesy of DJ and supporter Rob Da Bank. HERDD has also spoken and performed at TEDx Collingwood 2019. As a ceaselessly creative type, HERDD has also published a book that hit #1 in 6 Amazon charts during launch week, founded a successful mindset coaching business and even took a 17 country world trip in 2018 and vlogged the whole experience.

Name:

HERDD

Genre:

EDM / Pop

Founded:

2019

# of Albums:

0

Latest Release:

Dies Mei

Latest Single:

Dies Mei

Latest Video:

Favourite Restaurant:

Tough question, there are so many contenders in Toronto. There’s a spot called King’s Cafe in Kensington market that would totally make my top 3 every time though.

Favourite band as a teenager:

I’ve always been super eclectic in my musical tastes. Although as a teenager I did have a big soft spot for pop punk, especially bands like A Day to Remember and Taking Back Sunday.

Favourite band now:

I wish I could answer that. Honestly, I’m finding new favourite bands every five minutes on Spotify.

Guilty Pleasure Song:

Hilary Duff – Rebel Hearts

Live Show Ritual:

In past musical projects my pre-show ritual would have involved a large amount of alcohol and drugs, but now that I’m teetotal it’s a little more tame. A casual rehearsal, a sip of tea and a few stretches.

Favourite local artist:

I am really loving all that AARYS is up to these days.

Sneaky Dees nachos, pasta from Terroni or a superfood salad from Fresh?

There’s a lemon pasta that I had in Terroni once that the waitress said would change my life. It did because now I crave lemon pasta on the daily.

Queen or College St?

Can’t deny I’m more Queen St than College. But both have great reasons to love them.

Trinity Bellwoods or High Park, Riverdale or Kew Gardens?

High Park & Kew Gardens. I love nature.

EP or LP?

EP.

Early bird or night owl?

Night owl. I run my own business on the side as I develop my music career. As I’m not time restricted I find myself creating a lot in the early hours of the morning.

Road or studio?

Almost nothing beats being in the studio, apart from performing at festivals. That’s what I love the most.

Swiss Chalet or Roti?

Roti. I backpacked in India in 2018 and Indian food really reminds me of those good times!

Where can we follow you?

My new single ‘Dies Mei’ was just released on Spotify, you should totally go stream it here.

Other than that, I’m always on Instagram and Youtube.