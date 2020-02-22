Dolly Purrton is looking for a furrever family in the Toronto area

Dolly Purrton is a sweet, gentle girl with an endearingly shy personality. She loves hanging out on perches, chasing her mouse toys, and snacking before a nap. Windows are a huge plus for Dolly Purrton as Birdwatching has become one of her favourite new hobbies. She’s good at it. When you have a sec she’ll gladly tell you all about the different kinds she’s discovered!

As much of a companion as Dolly Purrton is, she is also independent. She respects space and understands that you might have other things going on in your life other than her. Besides, she doesn’t need you ALL the time. She has lots of interests. When she isn’t birding or chasing her mouse around, she’s cleaning up her litter box. A self-proclaimed neat freak, this girl is meticulous with her litter box. She told us to tell you that she is a very clean roommate.

Considerate, caring, and a lover of company, Dolly Purrton is a charming girl who would make the loveliest companion. But it’s all gotta be on her terms. She’s not the type to run up and greet you. And she’s definitely not the type for sudden hugs or being picked up. She really just finds most forms of touching to be a little much. Wary of strangers, she’s a shy girl who likes having her space. This is likely due to her early experiences living as a stray and also having just one eye. But once she has gotten to know you and has become comfortable in her surroundings, she’ll come to you for the scratches and pats and will purr herself to sleep.

Loud noises and unplanned parties are not Dolly Purrton’s thing. Her ideal home would be calm and quiet with lots of windows. If there are younger members of the family at home, she really hopes they will appreciate her sensitive personality and understand that she is the one who initiates affection.

Above all, Dolly Purrton is looking for loving and respectful companionship. She is such a sweet and considerate lady and just wants to be near her people. A great, non-judgemental listener, Dolly Purrton doesn’t need to hog your lap to be happy. All she needs is a little company!

Dolly Purrton

Age: 2 years 1 months

Sex: Female

Size: Small

Colour: White

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

Declawed: No

In order to ensure a smooth and successful adoption, please remember to check all the basic requirements for adopting before coming in to the shelter.

