“A Day In The Life” With Actor/Writer/Producer/Activist Christine Nguyen

Christine Nguyen is without a doubt the hardest working actor I know.

Born in Toronto and raised in Mississauga, Christine is a ferocious believer in the importance of the work of an actor and living proof that it pays off. Despite exceptional success, Christine approaches her work with an intention of community and support.

In what is often a competitive and self-focused industry Christine has taught me time and time again that we are in this together. This art, this industry, and this work does not survive unless we support each other, push each other, and root for each other. Christine is the actor who will send you the role she’s up for because she knows it would be an important audition for you as well. She’s the actor who runs lines with you when she doesn’t have the time. If you want to film a self-tape with Christine be prepared to do 40 takes, and be prepared to get the role. She believes in the work and she wants to see you shine, and if she has anything to do with it: you will.

A Graduate of Sheridan College and the Ryerson Theatre School, Christine is a highly trained, and every more highly skilled performer. With all-star credits like Nurses, Star Trek Discovery and The Bold Type, less than ten years out of school, Christine is already making a name for herself both on and off the screen. In addition to this exceptional body of work Christine is currently training in martial arts and can be found at the gym practicing wushu] and an AVID crafter. Be sure to check out her page @mien.yo for some very adorable creations.

It is Christine’s long-lived dream to one day own and operate an animal sanctuary taking in animals in need of homes – nurturing them and finding them a forever family. While the sanctuary is underway, I’m happy to be under her wing in the meantime.

Please don’t tell her I said this, but I’ve truly never met a more hard working selfless and honest actor. If you’re looking to get into this business and stay in it. I highly recommend getting to know Christine Nguyen. This is a day in the life of exactly the kind of actor you want to be.

– Bria McLaughlin, actor, producer and writer.

What ‘hood are you in?

I was born in Toronto but I lived most of my life in Mississauga! SUBURB LIFE! Can’t beat the space and fresh air. I’m also grateful to be close to many hiking trails. It gives me the opportunity to escape and think.

What do you do?

I am an actor, writer, producer and activist. I’ve worked on projects such as Star Trek Discovery, Nurses and I was fortunate enough to series wrap on The Bold Type. During my down time I like to focus on creating my own work, in hopes that it will create space, to put forth and showcase marginalized voices. When I graduated from theatre school in 2015, My friends and I started an Instagram series called www.instagram.com/idicseries and one of my goals is to revisit and revamp it. IDIC stands for I Dream in Colour. It challenges the narrative of ‘not seeing’ colour. It is inspired by the television series In Living Colour and lives in the realm of sketch as well.

What are you currently working on?

To keep grounded, humble, and work through these troubling times, I turn to meditation and gardening. It is the source of my power. I am always trying to find ways to work on myself so that I can give myself a chance to heal and grow. It helps me create space for the people I love and stand for the things I believe in. My lifelong dream is to open my own animal sanctuary and I’m working on strengthening my heart to take on the challenge.

Where can we find your work?

Stay tuned for Nurses but in the meantime, you can catch me on The Bold Type on Netlfix and Amazon Prime.

You can also follow me and my shenanigans on: www.instagram.com/x.tin3.n