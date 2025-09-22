In the heart of Toronto’s competitive luxury real estate market, Jerry Hammond, Founder and CEO of Hammond International Properties, has built a reputation for curating world-class experiences for discerning buyers and sellers. His boutique brokerage specializes in architecturally significant homes and globally inspired estates, serving high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth clients across Canada and abroad. With a focus on personalization, discretion, and integrity, Hammond International Properties has become synonymous with elevated service and visionary results. In this interview, Jerry shares what sets his firm apart, the human connections that drive his work, and the unique opportunities within today’s luxury real estate landscape.

What is your business called and what does it do?

Hammond International Properties is a boutique luxury real estate brokerage based in the Greater Toronto Area. We specialize in curating world-class real estate experiences for high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth clients across Canada and around the globe. From architecturally significant homes to globally inspired estates, we’re focused on elevating every step of the real estate journey, making it as exceptional as the properties we represent.

What made you want to do this work?

I’ve always had a passion for connecting people, helping them discover the perfect homes to suit their lifestyles. Real estate, especially in the luxury space, is incredibly dynamic. It’s not just about selling homes; it’s about creating meaningful connections and experiences. I love building relationships and helping clients find homes or investments that truly align with their lifestyle and vision. That human connection, combined with strategic thinking, is what makes this work so fulfilling.

What problem did you want to solve with the business?

Luxury real estate is unlike any other sector; it’s not just about numbers or listings. It’s about deep understanding, tailored experiences, and a high level of discretion and service. I created Hammond International Properties to bring a new level of personalization and integrity to the industry. We understand the unique expectations of luxury buyers and sellers, and we’ve built a brand that reflects those values: trust, vision, and world-class results.

Who are your clientele/demographics?

Our clients are a diverse and discerning group, from successful entrepreneurs and global executives to investors, creatives, and families. While many are based in Toronto and the Greater Toronto Area, a significant portion come from international markets, either investing in Canadian luxury or seeking exceptional homes abroad. As a globally focused company headquartered in Toronto, we specialize in serving both local and foreign buyers, as well as marketing properties internationally. What unites our clientele is a desire for privacy, personalized service, and homes that reflect their lifestyle, values, and success.

How does your business make money? How does it work?

We operate on a commission basis — when a client buys or sells a home through us, we earn a fee based on the transaction. But more than that, our business is built on long-term relationships and referrals. Many of our clients return for future transactions or refer us to their networks, which is a reflection of the trust and value we provide.

Where in the city can we find your profession?

Our headquarters is in Toronto, but we represent properties in the G.T.A. and in key luxury markets across Canada and internationally. You can also find our listings and services online on our website and on Instagram.

What is the best question a prospective customer could ask a member of your profession when comparing services? Give the answer as well

How do you tailor your approach to ensure I get the best possible outcome, whether I’m buying or selling?

Great question. At Hammond, we never take a one-size-fits-all approach. We start by deeply understanding your goals — then build a strategy around you. From strategic pricing and exclusive marketing to our global network and discreet client care, everything we do is personalized. It’s this bespoke approach that consistently delivers results that exceed expectations.

What is the best part about what you do? What is the worst part?

The best part is helping clients discover a home that’s more than just a property — it’s a lifestyle. Seeing that moment when everything clicks for them is incredibly rewarding.

The hardest part? The unpredictability. Markets shift, deals can be emotional, and timing doesn’t always go as planned. But that’s also where experience, resilience, and strategy come in. I am incredibly optimistic about the future and the real estate market in general. Many of our clients see the investment opportunities our homes offer.

What is your favourite joke about your own profession?

A realtor comes to work every day unemployed.

PAY IT FORWARD: What is another local business that you love?

The Four Seasons Toronto. They constantly deliver in terms of quality and experience.