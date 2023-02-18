Momoe the cat is looking for a new lovely home in the Toronto area

Momoe is a sweet and particular old lady who doesn’t care too much about toys, but loves a good chin scratch. Cuddles and attention is all she needs, as a social-butterfly. Momoe wants a home that can give her a quiet environment to relax in her senior years, and an owner who has plenty of spare time to hang around with her.

Momoe is a senior cat, and requires a good relationship with her veterinarian. She had a mass removed while in our care and her adopters are encouraged to monitor her health to ensure she stays as happy as possible.

Momoe

Age: 8 Years 4 Months

Sex: Female

Size: S

Colour: White / Brown

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

Declawed: No

