Cinnamon the cat is looking for a new home in the Toronto area

Cinnamon is a beautiful & calm cat when she is comfortable. She is friendly and loving, and loves to observe nature. She is not great with change however, and this shows up in inappropriate urination. Her current family has moved a few times, as well as recently had a baby and this has made Cinnamon quite anxious. They have done a lot of medical testing to see if there was any cause for this behaviour, and are convinced that it is due to stress. Cinnamon is living with another cat and although they did get along well for some time, the younger cat seems to be too energetic for Cinnamon. She is currently on some anxiety-relieving medication, but ultimately her family knows they are not the right fit for Cinnamon.

Cinnamon

Breed: Scottish Fold, Mix

Age: 2 Years

Sex: Female

Size: M

Colour: Sandy

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

Declawed: No

