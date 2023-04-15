Princess Sparkles is a lovely lady with a face as cute as her name! She is a fun-loving, biscuit baking, mouse-toy chasing sweetheart.

She does appreciate quiet time, and may be slightly nervous at first; but once she gets to know you she can be a purr machine! She’ll love to play with a wand toy, and get lots of pets and scratches around her cheeks and under her chin! She loves treats and we can go on and on about how amazing she is!

Princess Sparkles

Age: 6 Years 1 Month

Sex: Female

Size: M

Colour: White / Brown

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

Declawed: No

