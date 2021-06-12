Where to feed Dad in Toronto this Father’s Day

Patios are beginning to open up and you can try and secure a reservation for your first official outing worth celebrating! Of course, take out or delivery is still a great option. Dining in the backyard on a summery day is a great way to celebrate Father’s Day. Here are a few places that have plans to make this the best day ever!

Skyflower by Eric Chong: the menu is curated by Master Chef winner and R&D Co-owner, Eric Chong. Here at Skyflower, he channels his love for gourmet comfort food. Their beautiful rooftop patio will re-open in coming weeks but in the meantime, we highly recommend ordering up a few of his (and ours) favourites including Chong’s Chicken Sandwich — a 24 hour brined, double fried, juicy chicken sandwich topped with shredded lettuce and house-made roasted garlic aioli perfectly cushioned between a fluffy brioche bun. The Low ‘n’ Slow Pulled Pork Sandwich is made of a 24 hour braised pork smothered in smokey Jamaican rum BBQ sauce and topped with coleslaw, pickle nestled in a brioche bun. There are also his must-have Meltdown Burger, Wagyu Hotdog and an All Day Breakfast Sandwich. Great choice for the dad who loves a damn fine burger fix. Add on crispy fries (SO GOOD!) and don’t forget dessert, “The Gold Standard” cooke that’s topped with 24K gold. Available for take out and delivery.

Marben: has re-opened for patio dining and will continue for take out. Executive Chef Chris Locke has a new menu featuring a variety of farm-fresh new items including Grilled Fogo Island Squid (smoked chilli miso sauce, shrimp chips, bok choy). Of course favourites are still on the menu including John’s Burger (Beverely Creek dry aged beef, beef fat brioche, aged cheddar, Branston braised brisket, slaw, pickle) and Kojo Popccorn Chicken (Fenwood farms chicken, fermented honey hot, sesame, chive). Weekend brunch offerings include an option to “put an egg on it” on any menu item. The patio space has been extended and tables are socially distanced.

Speducci Mercatto Father’s Day Box: The popular Italian food emporium has partnered with Brooks Brothers this Father’s Day to offer up an unforgettable box kitted out with favourite food items and a gift card for some new threads. Inside the Father’s Day kit includes salumi board with beer cheeses and prosciutto baguette, radicchio & bitter green salad, 4 (8 oz each) Wet Age strip loins steaks, 4 chicken burgers with Focaccia buns, lamb speducci, mixed rhubarb and berry crisp, a four-pack of Moretti beer and more. Pre order for pick up.

Parcheggio Kid’s Cooking Demo with Chef Andrew: Kids can join the chef in a live zoom event as he shows how to make the best Stuffed PB&J French Toast. Each kit comes with all the ingredients to make dad the perfect breakfast in bed. Pre-Order for pick up or delivery. Details on the O&B at Home Grocery Delivery site.

Minami Dad’s Wagyu Meal Kit for Two: features two 6 oz wagyu striploin steaks (instructions to finish off at home will be included). Includes accompaniments like sansho sauce, wasabi pickles, Japanese potato salad, Brussels sprouts and soy shiitake. Additional featured add on includes the Hibiki Japanese Harmony Whisky. Pre-order for pick up between June 18 to 20.

GrazeSocial’s Daddy Cool Boxes: grazing boxes are oh so trendy (and practical during pandemic times)! Individual boxes are perfect for picnics. The Daddy Cool Box includes sharp Red Fox Leicester, creamy Boursin, spicy Monterey Jack, Prosciutto, spicy Sopresseta, Mortadella, gourmet mustard w/ pretzel bun, pretzels, nuts, artisan preserve, chocolate chip cookies, peanut butter cups and cookie! All beautifully presented. Order in advance. Other options also available. Shown here is the Mini “Daddy Cool” Box.