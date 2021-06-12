Gulliver is looking to move on to a new place in the Toronto area

Gulliver is a high energy guy looking for a partner in crime he can be his honest self with.

Gulliver just wants somebody to love! Truly, he wants someone to cuddle, play and eat treats with. Could this potentially be you? Cause this bachelor is looking for his match. Will you accept this rose?

Gulliver loves to play, cuddle and give people tons of attention.

Gulliver will grasp your attention right when you meet him, he’s just that good. He’ll say hello, ask about your day and then and ask for a little pet.

He also really enjoys playtime, and his new partner should be able to give him lots of exciting, fun new challenges. He is a high-energy boy just looking to be himself, and catch a few strings.

Gulliver is a great communicator. If he isn’t into something, he’ll let you know. After a bit of time together, you’ll both know each others likes and dislikes, and be closer than ever.

Find that fun in your life in Gulliver, and start the adoption process today at adopt-a-pet/adoption-process

Breed: Domestic Shorthair, Mix

Age: 2 years 4 months

Sex: Male

Size: Medium

Colour: Black

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

Declawed: No

