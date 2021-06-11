“Five Minutes With” Toronto Electro-pop Duo Otesho

Otesho is a Toronto based electro-pop duo consisting of Shian Grace and Ted Carrick. Shian studied piano with Madoka Murata for seven years and rediscovered her love for music while working with her now bandmate. Ted is passionate about songwriting and composing, and recently graduated from York University with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Music. Their sound is recognizable with strong lyricism inspired by their multi-cultural identities, an ear for beautiful harmony, and thoughtfully sculpted sound design. Otesho’s music is a mixture of dense nostalgic vocals and hyper-pop producing. A listener could picture themselves being in a cloud of voices watching the sun set behind the Toronto skyline. Otesho writes, produces and shoots all of their songs and music videos themselves.

Name: Otesho

Genre: Electronic Pop

Founded: 2021

# of Albums: Our first album is to be released soon.

Latest Release: Demon In Your Sleep

Latest Single: Demon In Your Sleep

Latest Video:

Favourite band as a teenager:

Ted’s favourite artist was Deadmau5. Shian’s favourite band was The Internet.

Favourite band now:

Ted’s favourite band now is The Derek Trucks Band. Shian’s favourite band now is still very much The Internet.

Guilty Pleasure Song:

Nintendo Mii Theme (Trap Remix) – Vander

Live Show Ritual:

Soon to be discovered…

Favourite local artist:

The Weeknd

EP or LP?

Either or works for us if it grooves.

Early bird or night owl?

We have both

Road or studio?

Studio

Any shows or albums coming up? (What do you currently want to promote?)

New album to be released. Unnamed for now. Currently we want to promote our latest singles “Demon In Your Sleep” and “In Cancun”.

Rapid Fire Qs on Toronto

Sneaky Dees nachos, pasta from Terroni or a superfood salad from Fresh?

Super food salad from Fresh.

Queen or College St?

Queen.

Trinity Bellwoods, High Park, Riverdale, Kew Gardens, or other?

Kew Gardens.

Swiss Chalet or Roti?

Ted’s never had roti, but Roti.

Where can we follow you?

@oteshomusic

Favourite local Restaurant:

Tatami sushi in Scarborough.