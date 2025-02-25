Bad Dog Theatre Company, a cornerstone of Toronto’s comedy scene, has been delivering award-winning, improvised theatre for over 40 years. Led by Arun Kirupananthan, Chairman of the Board, the artist-run charity is known for its innovative productions, top-notch improv training, and fostering a vibrant comedy community. With alumni like Colin Mochrie, Keanu Reeves, and Andrew Phung, Bad Dog has built a legacy of laughter and creativity.

Describe your charity/non-profit/volunteer work in a few sentences.

Bad Dog Theatre Company is an award-winning, artist-run charity producing premier live, improvised comedy in Toronto for over 40 years. Facilitated by the best teachers and funniest comedians in Toronto, our Academy helps hundreds of adults and youth experience the joy of improvising through classes, workshops, and artist residencies.

Starting as Theatresports Toronto in 1982, our stages have been graced by notable alumni such as Colin Mochrie, Keanu Reeves, Andrew Phung, Ann Pornel, Lauren Ash, Kids in the Hall, Mike Myers, Pat McKenna, Gary Campbell, Linda Kash, and Tim Sims.

In 2003 we changed our name to Bad Dog Theatre and opened a space at 138 Danforth Avenue. Years later we moved to 875 Bloor Street, which won Best Small Theatre in 2017 and Best Comedy Club in 2018 from NOW Magazine. We now operate comedy classes at our space at 392 Spadina Avenue.

We have continued to produce critically lauded shows such as “Toronto I Love You”, Hook Up, Sad Femme Party showcase for BIPOC Women, and All of Us Are Asian. We have produced festivals throughout Toronto including Comedy on Queen Street and Blockbuster Week. We continue to make audiences laugh at Comedy Bar with our flagship shows Theatresports and Globehead, and with community programming at Sweet Action Theatre. During the 2020 lockdown, we offered live-streamed shows on our YouTube channel, Bad Dog Comedy TV.

In 2024, we earned our first ever Dora Mavor Moore nominations including three nominations for “Holiday! An Improvised Musical”. We ended up winning Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble for Sex-T-Rex’s show “Swordplay”.

What problem does it aim to solve?

Our mission at Bad Dog Theatre Company is to create training for our performers and students, and top-quality performances for our audiences, to reflect the artistic value of improvised theatre and its ability to provide live shared experiences. Our vision is to transform the culture and perception of improvised theatre, elevating the art form to unprecedented standards of success and professionalism. More than ever we need to create platforms to develop artists’ new works as live performance continues to navigate a road to recovery.

When did you start/join it?

I started in 2015 as a general board member, but I started taking improv classes at Bad Dog in 2013.

What made you want to get involved?

I love improv. The experience of taking improv classes at Bad Dog felt like a second home to me. I was encouraged by an instructor to apply to the board to bring a POV of an active improviser who had been taking classes. At the time I did not realize Bad Dog was a charity or that they even had a board of directors. It felt like a great opportunity to serve a theatre that did so much for me and provided so much to the greater comedy community in Toronto.

What was the situation like when you started?

When I started Bad Dog was producing incredible shows but lacked a dedicated theatre space. They had previously operated out of a venue on the Danforth, but when I began taking classes, they were rotating between different locations.

When I joined the board, the theatre searched for a permanent home and eventually settled on a space at Bloor and Ossington. It was inspiring to witness the theatre’s growth during this time—hosting innovative shows like Yes Android and Hook Up—and becoming a true hub for the improv community.

Unfortunately, Bad Dog had to give up the theatre space during the pandemic. The theatre pivoted to virtual improv training and started Bad Dog TV programming to help weather through that period.

Personally, I would like to give a heartfelt thank you to Brian, former Chairman of Bad Dog, and Coko Galore, the former Artistic Director, for navigating the theatre through such challenging times and keeping its spirit alive!

How has it changed since?

Bad Dog has adapted to the challenges of not having a dedicated theatre space by operating comedy classes in Chinatown and partnering with theatres across Toronto to host marquee shows. This evolution has been made possible through the incredible dedication of our staff, who pour their blood, sweat, and tears into producing award-winning shows, offering affordable improv classes, and fostering a vibrant community of emerging performers. Bad Dog Theatre also participates in Balancing Act’s Level UP! Initiative to pilot inclusive, care-led workplace policies, including a $2,000 Compassion Fund offering up to $150 per participant annually to support contracted artists and educators with caregiving needs, distributed on a barrier-free, honour-based system.

Of course, this work also requires financial support.

Under the leadership of Managing Artistic Director Alia Rasul, the team has professionalized the theatre while preserving its artistic integrity. They have expanded key initiatives, such as corporate classes and fundraisers to generate the funding needed to sustain our programming and classes. In recent years Bad Dog has provided over $75,000 in comedy scholarships and has been able to increase performer and artist fees.

Despite facing near-closure during the pandemic, the company has not only survived but begun to flourish, thanks to the unwavering commitment of the Bad Dog staff, students, and teachers. Together, they’ve created a thriving community hub that continues to inspire and grow.

What more needs to be done?

Bad Dog Theatre has achieved incredible milestones, but there’s still work to be done to ensure its sustainability and growth. We need ongoing financial support to expand our scholarship program, develop new and innovative shows, and launch initiatives like the brand-new Toronto Improv Festival. Strengthening our community-focused programs, such as the Compassion Fund and accessible comedy training, remains a priority as we strive to make improv more inclusive and equitable for everyone.

Additionally, securing a new permanent theatre space would help solidify Bad Dog as a central hub for Toronto’s comedy and improv community. While partnerships with venues have been invaluable, having a dedicated home would provide stability for artists, students, and audiences alike.

With the help of our supporters, we can continue to innovate, foster creativity, and grow Toronto’s improv scene to even greater heights.

How can our readers help?

Financial support ensures that Bad Dog Theatre Company is able to continue providing award-winning, unscripted theatre to our audiences. Donations of any size help to support Bad Dog’s artistic and administrative staff, fund community initiatives, provide affordable comedy training, improve accessible access to programming, and so much more! When Bad Dog receives support, it’s able to make immediate change for students, audiences, teachers, and artists: from producing award-winning shows, to providing space for community improv jams and so much more! Specifically, contributions help Bad Dog Theatre Company:

● Continue providing Education scholarships to our students

● Develop programming for new shows and community offerings

● Develop a new, upcoming festival: Toronto Improv Festival

● Continue funding community initiatives like the Compassion Fund and Community Snack Program

Our work at Bad Dog Theatre is community-driven and driven by community. The only way we can strive for our ambitious goals during these difficult times is because of your generous support!

Do you have any events coming up?

In addition to our weekly community shows like Maestro at Comedy Bar and The Bucket Show at Sweet Action Theatre, we will be presenting Blockbuster Week, in partnership with Sex T-Rex, from March 24 to 30, 2025 at the Assembly Theatre.

You can also register for our improv classes here. Facilitated by the best teachers (and funniest comedians) in the city, every year our Academy helps hundreds of adults and youth experience the joy of improvising. The classes aren’t just fun, they also develop listening skills, build confidence and improve creative thinking. From beginners to advanced, we believe that everyone has something to learn from improv!

Where can we follow you?

Instagram | Facebook | Website

PAY IT FORWARD: What is an awesome local charity that you love?

I would say The Toronto Fringe Festival. It’s an incredible grassroots charity that empowers artists by providing accessible platforms to create and share their work. Artists keep 100% of their box office profits, and the Fringe also runs amazing programs like KidsFest Club and TENT program, making the arts accessible to all. Supporting the Fringe helps sustain these initiatives and keeps Toronto’s arts community vibrant and thriving.