“Five Minutes With” Local Pop Artist Christee Palace

Christee Palace is a pop singer/songwriter hailing from a large family of musicians in her hometown of Windsor, Ontario. Her father Pete Palazzolo, a multi-instrumentalist, singer, songwriter, producer, and teacher, is a seasoned veteran in the music industry, having taught thousands of musicians across Canada, including Jeff Martin of The Tea Party. From being an international major label artist, to opening a music Conservatory, his skill set and experience influenced and instilled the love of music in Christee starting at age 4. Her family is well known for their musical ability around Windsor– something she proudly shares with all who meet her.

Christee got her start achieving local and Canada wide success with her first EP “Alive Today” and two follow up singles— her songs “Out of Time” and “Light It Up” both charting in Canada’s Most Active Indies chart in their first few weeks on radio. This drove her to pursue music on a larger scale, relocating to Toronto Ontario.

Her first single “Harden My Heart” is approaching 123,000 streams and attracting over 10,000 monthly listeners worldwide on Spotify, with the music video amassing over 114,000 views on YouTube. Her second single “Love Me in the Dark”, debuted on Global TV’s morning show, now approaching 154,000 streams on Spotify.

Christee was awarded the opportunity to open for the Indie Awards at the Phoenix Concert Theatre in Toronto in 2019 for winning the Jim Beam National Talent Search, in which she received an Indie Award.

Christee’s EP “Harden My Heart” captures the essence of heartbreak in its many forms. Christee’s song “Wrong to Say Goodbye” was featured on New Music Friday Canada, New Music Now, and It’s a Bop on Spotify.

Christee’s charisma and polished live show gained her many performing opportunities to open for artists such as Sean Kingston, and most recently, Walk Off The Earth.

Christee’s first single of the year “Danger” dropped in April, followed by a music video filmed during quarantine. “I knew when we all went into lockdown that the music was not going to stop. I decided to go through with the release, and filming of the music video during quarantine with my boyfriend, Jaden, who directed and filmed the video for me. It turned out even better than I could have imagined”.

Her latest release “Falling For You” dropped August 28th– the first of many new tracks to come.

Name: Christee Palace

Genre: Pop

Founded: 2017

# of Albums: 2 EP’s and 5 singles 🙂

Latest Release: “Falling for You” single

Latest Single: “Falling for You” (Readers can listen on the streaming platform of their choosing here)

Latest Video:

Favourite local Restaurant:

Kinton Ramen

Favourite band as a teenager:

Augustana

Favourite band now:

The Band Camino

Guilty Pleasure Song:

Ice Cream- Selena Gomez & Blackpink 🙂

Live Show Ritual:

Finding a moment throughout the set to play a popular cover song, jamming out with my band guys, and getting the audience up on their feet for the last song of the set. 💙

Favourite local artist:

Lights (but I also love Delaney Jane, renforshort, Kiesza, Tate McRae.. THE LIST GOES ON AND ON)

Sneaky Dees nachos, pasta from Terroni or a superfood salad from Fresh?

Oh goodness.. can I choose each one for a different day of the week? But I’d have to go with pasta. Always pasta.

Queen or College St?

Queen St

Trinity Bellwoods or High Park, Riverdale or Kew Gardens?

Trinity Bellwoods & Kew Gardens

EP or LP?

EP

Early bird or night owl?

Early bird for this girl!

Road or studio?

BOTH!

Swiss Chalet or Roti?

Roti 💙

Where can we follow you?

You can follow me on all my social media accounts!

Instagram

Facebook

Twitter

YouTube

*All other socials @christeepalace

Any shows or albums coming up?

I’d love for the readers to check out my latest single, “Falling for You” and add it to your Spotify playlists! 🙂 Shows are TBD, but you can follow my website for all new events posted!