“A Day in the Life” with Toronto Writer David Silverberg

David Silverberg

MC, Producer, baller

Haiku Grandmaster

I can’t say in just

Seventeen syllables what

Poetically

Or for that matter

Organizationally

You’ve done for our scene

So I’m cheating and

Writing you this short letter

In basic haiku

Dave, when we first met

You were producing spoken

Word in the suburbs

Since then, you’ve founded

Toronto poetry slam

Ran two festivals

Built a career through

Writing plays, doing reviews

And inspiring youth

You started up and

Then smartly moved on from your

Digital journal

You’ve mentored and shared

Introduced thousands to this

Medium. Grown up

While helping others

Grow out of their hardened shells

Through spoken workshops.

When I think on you

And your legacy so far

I see accolades

But mostly I see

That you’ve moved at your own pace

Made choices that are

Divergent, heart felt,

Authentic to who you are

And who you have been

You’ve dribbled your way

To be a reviewer for

The Washington Post

Driven to the lane

With your one man play Jewnique

And still managed to

Build your own genre.

Performance Journalism?

That Dave, is Carter

Through the legs perfect

Ten, all-star two thousand slam

Dunk competition,

Wow. You are and have

always been half Sliverbug

and half Davemazing

-Written by Sean McGarragle, friend and Salonnière – Death Rides a Unicorn Events

***

***

Which ‘hood are you in?

I live in the Hillcrest Village area of Toronto.

What do you do?

I’m a spoken word and theatre artist, journalist, editor, writing coach and expert smoothie maker. My latest solo show Before & After debuted in March 2023 and my latest collection of poetry, As Close to the Edge Without Going Over, came out in 2018. I’m also a writing coach and work with both classrooms and individuals who want to level up their writing ability.

For more than 15 years, I was artistic director and the host of Toronto Poetry Slam, a spoken word series taking place at the Drake Hotel on Queen St. W. He is also the founder of the now-defunct Suburban Spoken Word reading series.

What are you currently working on?

I’m editing and fine-tuning my new solo show and talking to venue partners on how I can bring this to more audiences in Canada in 2024 and 2025. I’m also dabbling with a screenplay and a new poetry collection.

Where can we find your work?

You can subscribe to my YouTube channel to stay updated on sneak peeks into my solo show work, and my personal website will soon offer details on how you can check out Before & After at a venue near you. You can also follow me on Instagram.