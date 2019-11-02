“A Day in the Life” with Toronto creative Ana Lía Arias Garrido

Ana Lía Arias Garrido is a Toronto-based triple threat artist and media creator! Born and raised in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, this glowing 5’3″ 3/4 tall woman carries an impossible amount of energy and optimism.

Ana Lía was a natural artist from an early age, always entertaining her family with songs and skits. In her hometown as a child, she studied theatre-acting and Spanish dance at El Patio Andaluz academy, and classical singing with the renowned Cuban soprano, María Remolá.

In 2010, Ana Lía moved to Toronto to pursue performing arts as a career. She graduated from Randolph College for the Performing Arts in 2012, where she received full training in the arts of acting, singing and dancing.

On top of her diploma, Ana Lía’s vocal arts extend to flamenco singing and Latin music! She is an active member of the flamenco community in Toronto, studying with numerous Andalusian flamenco masters and performing with Canadian greats, such as Esmeralda Enrique and Carmen Romero. In 2015, she joined the Rumba-Funk band Santerias as their lead vocalist, releasing her first EP album “Hurricane” with them just last year.

She is not only an artist but a community leader and one of the co-founders of El Break TV, Canada’s first women-led Hispanic digital media platform! Her mission with El Break is to recharge Spanish speakers in Canada from their busy lives, keeping them up-to-date with current events, trends and helping newcomers join the conversation!

Currently, Ana Lía is composing with Benjamin Barrile in anticipation of her launch as a soloist.

With half her heart here in Toronto, and half back home, Ana Lía is a game-changer. Wherever she goes, they are lucky to have her!

~ bio by Sofia Gudiño

What ‘hood are you in?

King West Village area.

What do you do?

I’m a singer, actor and Hispanic media producer/host.

What are you currently working on?

Currently rehearsing for the next stage production I am singing lead vocals in, B-Side: Looking In. Also working on writing new music with Benjamin Barrile to launch my solo career.

Where can we find your work?

On my website.