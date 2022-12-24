Ty the cat is looking for a new lovely home in the Toronto area

This 8 year old cat is very special as he loves to communicate to let you know that he wants to be pet, given more food, or to simply have a conversation – he is quite smart after all. Ty is a very sweet boy who enjoys getting all the pets and head scratches out there. Ty really enjoys to be pet, but he would prefer if we did not pet his belly. He has been in a home with other cats, but Ty can do well as the only cat in the home too. He is on a puzzle feeder which he really enjoys as it keeps him busy and puts his mind to work! He enjoys all types of toys… especially wand toys!! Ty will often run away with the wand toy to show you he has won the game – we are trying to teach him that he does not need to show off all the time by using treats 🙂 Ty is looking for a home where there is a consistent routine – especially when it comes time to be fed because he loves his food! Ty is a very special cat who is looking for a very special home to call his own.

Ty

Age: 9 Years 4 Months

Sex: Male

Size: M

Colour: Brown

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

Declawed: No

For Toronto Humane Society’s complete adoption process, please click here to learn more about how you can make this companion, a forever friend!

