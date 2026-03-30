SHER Produce Technologies is a Canadian, women-led food innovation company creating SHER Squares. A revolutionary whole-food breakfast and snack option made from fresh fruits, vegetables, and complete protein, designed to give Canadians convenient, affordable nutrition without ultra-processed ingredients.

We spoke with Co-Founder and CEO Sherri Belton to learn how SHER Produce is reshaping the breakfast aisle, tackling food insecurity through its Buy One, Feed One program, and proving that real, whole-food nutrition can fit into busy, everyday life.

What is your business called and what does it do?

We are SHER Produce Technologies, a women-led Canadian company behind SHER Squares, a revolutionary way to get fresh fruits, vegetables, and complete protein in a convenient breakfast or snack. 57% of consumers use Sher Squares for Breakfast. SHER Squares can be eaten on their own, toasted, or paired with yogurt, and they are sold refrigerated in the produce section.

What made you want to do this work?

We wanted to make real, whole-food nutrition easier for real life, and while people can eat healthier and gain “affordable nutrition,” we also wanted to help out the community with our “Buy One, Feed One” program. Too many “healthy” options in the breakfast and snack aisle rely on ultra-processed ingredients and fillers, and we believe that Canadians deserve a convenient, affordable, genuinely whole-food alternative that also creates positive community impact. We NEVER use powders, syrups, concentrated or refined sugars, ONLY Whole Food Fruits and Vegetables.

What problem did you want to solve with the business?

We set out to close a major gap in the Canadian breakfast and snack aisle by creating accessible, affordable and convenient whole-food nutrition that fits into busy lives. We also wanted to prove that a food company can build impact into everyday purchasing decisions through a simple model that supports communities, reduces food waste, and creates inclusive employment.

Who are your clientele/demographics?

Our customers are people looking for convenient, nutrient-dense, whole-food nutrition, including busy professionals, parents, and students, as well as commuters and active, health-minded shoppers. We have 2-year-olds to 80-year-olds eating our Sher Squares every day and we have everyone from long-haul truckers to former Olympians and everyone in between eating Sher Squares. SHER Squares also appeal to consumers seeking clean-label options that fit common dietary needs, including gluten-free and nut-free choices, and to people who want their everyday purchases to support social and environmental impact.

How does your business make money? How does it work?

SHER Squares are sold at retail for $3.99 per package and offer 40 grams of protein, 20 grams of fibre, and four full servings of fruits and vegetables, with no additives, preservatives, gluten, or nuts, and they are Kosher certified. We also use a Buy One, Feed One model where every purchase provides a serving of nutritious food to someone in need, and we recently surpassed the milestone of donating 8 million servings to food banks across Canada. We use about 20% of our whole food fruits and vegetables that are “upcycled,” which helps keep our costs down to provide consumers with affordable nutrition.

Where in the city can we find your profession?

You can find SHER Squares in the refrigerated produce section at major retailers, including Loblaws, Sobeys, Zehrs, Farm Boy, Longo’s, and other retail partners.

What is the best question a prospective customer could ask a member of your profession when comparing services? Provide the answer as well.

A great question is: “Is it truly made from whole foods, and where does the nutrition come from?”

The answer should be clear and specific: SHER Squares are made from 95% fresh fruits and vegetables, and the remaining 5% of the product is egg whites and whey protein. These ingredients provide a complete protein, which is critical for all of us to get in our diets. Each package, which is sold for $3.99, contains 40 grams of protein, 20 grams of fibre, 4 full servings of fruits and vegetables and contains NO additives, preservatives, gluten or nuts, concentrates, or ultra-processed fillers.

What is the best part about what you do? What is the worst part?

The best part is knowing our product helps average people get affordable nutrition while also doing good for society through food donations, rescued produce, and inclusive employment. The worst part of what we do and pour our heart into is not having consumers fully understand what our product is all about because it is so different, so revolutionary. Unfortunately, “healthy products” are almost always dominated by ultra-processed products, so there is the question of combating misinformation. We do all this while maintaining the high quality, freshness, and operational standards required for a refrigerated, produce-based food.

What is your favourite joke about your own profession?

We like to joke that we work in “produce tech,” which sounds futuristic, but it mostly means we are finding smarter ways to help people eat more whole food fruits, vegetables and protein affordably.

Where can we follow you?

Website | Instagram | LinkedIn

PAY IT FORWARD: What is another local business that you love?

Nutes Fresh-Frozen Smoothies and The Little Cacao Co. — we love them because they are also women-led organizations that are trying to make a difference in Canada and the USA.