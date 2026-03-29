After discovering a love for cooking as a child, spending rainy afternoons trying recipes from his mum’s cookbooks, and even filming a homemade cooking show at seven, Chef Sean Blomeley has carried that spark into a focused, modern culinary career. His passion sharpened in culinary school, where the drive and intensity of Gordon Ramsay pushed him to take his craft to the next level. We spoke with the executive chef about the formative influences that guide him now and how Toronto’s diverse food culture continues to shape his cooking style and menu choices.

What first inspired you to become a chef, and how has your journey led you to Toronto?

As a child, I took an interest in cooking at an early age. Rainy days were spent exploring exciting-sounding things out of my mum’s cookbooks and experimenting.

Who were some of your biggest influences, either chefs or family, in shaping your approach to cooking?

I spent a lot of time in the kitchen when my mum was cooking, trying to help when I could. I’ll never forget being 7 and dressing as a chef with a mustache painted on and making a home movie cooking show. When I was older and in culinary school, Gordon Ramsey was everywhere you looked, and I couldn’t help but to be motivated by his passion.

What’s the story behind your restaurant — how did it come to life?

Blue Bovine came to life during COVID. Our CEO, Nick Di Donato, and Nadia Di Donato, our creative director and Vice President, saw a great space and had a vision that is now Blue Bovine.

How does the food culture of Toronto influence your cooking style or menu choices?

I think the food culture in Toronto is so vast and varied that whatever it is you choose to focus on, you need it to be the best, and choosing a menu that covers people from all walks of life is very important, but without it losing focus on your restaurant’s identity.

What’s one local ingredient you can’t live without in your kitchen?

Absolutely, it’s my Canadian prime beef from a local farm, a couple of hours’ drive outside of Toronto. It’s local, and I truly believe it’s the best beef in Canada!

If someone was visiting Toronto for the first time, what food experience would you insist they try?

Blue Bovine’s tableside flaming Australian Wagyu tomahawk!!!

What restaurants, cafés, or hidden gems in Toronto do you personally love to eat at when you’re off-duty?

I’m a sucker for a smash burger from Holy Chuck, the best burger joint in Ontario!

How do you think the dining scene in Toronto is different from other Canadian cities?

From my experience in Canadian cities, I feel the Toronto scene is far more varied than other cities. You can go to so many culturally different areas in and around the GTA that you are very likely to find authentic versions of cuisine from pretty much anywhere on the planet.

Where do you like to shop for ingredients locally — farmers’ markets, specialty shops, or a particular supplier?

I use very specific suppliers for my ingredients, but if I’m in a pinch and need to grab something, you can’t go wrong making a quick trip to Kensington Market for pretty much any ingredient you need.

Beyond food, what makes Toronto special to you as a place to live and work?

I experienced many cities in my travels as a younger man, and the only city I visited twice was Toronto. It’s now a place I’m very proud to call home, and can’t imagine living anywhere else.

What’s next for you and your restaurant here?

Myself personally, and Blue Bovine will focus on growth and building more relationships, then who knows where we may end up!